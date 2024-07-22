STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Approval of XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 Device in Japan

HORSHAM, Penn., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces the approval of its XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 device by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan. The Company initially launched the XTRAC Momentum™ in the U.S. in early 2022. The immediate commercial rollout of the device in Japan will be through JMEC Co., Ltd., the Company’s longstanding Japanese strategic partner and distributor. STRATA’s excimer devices are currently used by over 300 hospitals and private practice dermatology clinics in Japan.



“With this regulatory approval, we are now able to offer the Momentum™ device -- our most advanced excimer laser -- into the Japanese dermatology market. Working with JMEC, we look forward to introducing doctors and patients to the benefits of Momentum™ for the treatment of various dermatology conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo,” commented STRATA’s President and CEO Dr. Dolev Rafaeli.

The Company’s XTRAC® excimer laser technology allows for the precise delivery of targeted UVB light therapy to specific treatment areas of the skin, for both adult and pediatric patients suffering from inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. The new XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 represents the latest in excimer laser technology and delivers higher power and a faster repetition rate than the current models. The Momentum™ also offers a new user interface and slim design, both intended to improve the treatment experience.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure (versus an equipment purchase), installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

