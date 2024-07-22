PhlattLine Launches the First Organizational Development-as-a-Service (ODaaS), Providing Customized Workforce Training to Help Companies Effectively Foster Leadership Skills and Growth

Measurable benefits of its proprietary system are an 88% rise in employee performance and an average 9% increase in company profits

TREMONTON, Utah, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For employers aiming to level up their employees and improve their company’s organizational culture, and for entrepreneurs seeking professional development, PhlattLine has officially launched as the first service specializing in Organizational Development-as-a-Service (ODaaS), providing customized workforce training and workshops to foster leadership, enhance skills and nurture growth.



The need for ODaaS is compelling in light of statistics on the benefits of effective staff training and the perils of inaction. Close to 75% of employees voluntarily leave their jobs due to poor management, and 4 out of 10 lose engagement with little to no feedback from their leaders. Conversely, while nearly 87% of high-performing organizations utilize an internal management program, when executives themselves participate in leadership development, their own performance increases by 88%.

PhlattLine is led by Dr. Phlatt Mclean, a corporate training expert, technology specialist and entrepreneur, naming his service after a business term that can mean to reach a comfortable equilibrium where a company can either wither or grow, a critical juncture that leans heavily on an organization’s people skills. PhlattLine leverages patented systems to disrupt the industry through technology and training tailored toward the needs of each organization and individual.

Its proprietary ODaaS system is designed as a long-term investment, helping organizations save on costs associated with staff turnover by improving satisfaction and retention. In that vein, the ODaaS model lends itself to continuous learning and development, with PhlattLine serving clients on an ongoing basis as each company’s needs evolve. Also distinguishing its approach is the PhlattLine Leadership 360 Assessment, a comprehensive evaluation tool designed to identify gaps, unlock leadership potential (helping organizations build their own Leadership Academy) and drive measurable outcomes.

Through its adaptive leadership approaches, catalyzed by video and digital technologies to train employees and provide feedback for leaders and team members, PhlattLine offers weekly and 12-week workshops focused on such areas as Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Conflict Management, Motivation, Accountability, Ethics, and Organizational Culture. Evaluated against traditional HR metrics, key outcomes of the training include elevated employee skills, increased employee career satisfaction, reduced turnover, enhanced company culture and team success, and such measurable benefits as a potential 88% rise in employee performance and an average 9% increase in company profits.

“I founded PhlattLine after seeing how techniques in professional development have largely stagnated among many traditional training providers. Bringing a customized approach to each company and individual, our ODaaS system nurtures growth and ensures that organizations can continue to move forward with their best people, while continuing to attract others,” explains Dr. Phlatt Mclean, whose experience spans software development, system analysis, integrated workplace management and information technology training for corporate, academic and government institutions.

Granted seven technological patents, he received his undergraduate degree in computer engineering, business, and communications, a Master’s in organizational leadership from Texas State University, and in February 2024, a PhD in organizational leadership from Northcentral University.

About PhlattLine

PhlattLine is a workforce development company that specializes in organizational development as a service (ODaaS), providing customized workforce training and workshops to companies and individuals. PhlattLine helps executives and employees improve communication, conflict management, leadership and other skills, bridge organizational culture gaps, and foster professional growth. For more information, visit the website at phlattline.com .

Company Contact

Phlatt Mclean

PhlattLine

801-386-9049

Phlatt@phlattline.com

Media Contact

Danielle Perez

Firecracker PR

Danielle@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687, Ext. 705

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa24ec84-59b7-4ec9-97e4-41b62b2bf9a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2263ba85-b481-4898-9949-d557e227da9c