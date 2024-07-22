Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Melissa J. Mann as Chief People Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today the addition of Melissa J. Mann as Chief People Officer, effective July 22, 2024.



“We are very excited to welcome Melissa to the Inspire team,” said Tim Herbert, Chairman and CEO of Inspire. “In this role, Melissa will be able to leverage her vast experience in human capital management as we continue to grow and scale our organization. Melissa is replacing Steven L. Jandrich, Vice President, Human Resources, who retired in May after 6 years with Inspire. We thank Steve for his dedication and service to Inspire, as we grew the company to over 1,000 team members under his leadership.”

Ms. Mann has over 25 years experience in human capital management and joins Inspire from UnitedHealth Group where she served for 8 years in its Optum division, leading the human capital teams for Optum Health, Optum Insight, Optum Global/Shared Services, and Optum Technology. Prior to her tenure at UnitedHealth Group, Ms. Mann spent 13 years at Target Corporation in various human capital leadership roles.

Ms. Mann received her B.A. in 1996 and M.B.A. in 2003 in Human Resources Management from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“I am excited to join Inspire to help propel the company’s future growth,” said Ms. Mann. “I look forward to shaping the human capital strategy in the years to come and ensuring we have the strongest team and culture in place to fulfill Inspire’s mission of putting the patient first and serving the many patients with untreated OSA.”

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations to commercialize Inspire therapy in France. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the factors identified under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors page of our website at www.inspiresleep.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

