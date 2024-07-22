Vme TV Premieres Innovative Daily Finance Show for US Hispanics

MIAMI, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vme TV the leading Hispanic network, proudly announces the launch of an innovative financial entertainment show tailored specifically for the Hispanic community in the United States. This pioneering program will provide daily insights into the financial landscape, directly addressing the unique needs and interests of Latino viewers.

"At Vme TV, we are dedicated to delivering impactful and innovative programming," said Eligio Cedeño, CEO of Vme TV. "As the largest and fastest-growing minority in the US, it is our priority to address the economic issues that affect every Latino family. Our new show will combine cutting-edge technology, including Artificial Intelligence through an engaging Avatar, to offer an experience that goes beyond traditional financial discussions."

Drawing from his background in capital markets, Cedeño emphasized the show's dual mission: "While television is about entertainment, it must also resonate with new generations and contribute to societal betterment. This program will do just that by providing valuable financial education and insights."

Airing daily during prime time, the show will feature a variety of segments designed to enlighten and empower viewers. It will also create opportunities for major US corporations to connect with the Latino market through socially responsible initiatives, underscoring the importance of financial literacy.

Victor Hugo Rodriguez, Managing Partner at Factores Económicos and host of the new show, shared his excitement: "As both producer and presenter, I am thrilled by Vme TV's commitment to this initiative. The potential benefits for a demographic that urgently needs the tools to manage their financial health are immense."

Factores Económicos premieres Monday July 29 at 7:00pm. This new program is a testament to Vme TV's ongoing commitment to serving the Hispanic community with relevant, high-quality content that both entertains and informs.

About VME Television

Vme TV is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining. Vme is available in millions of households in the United States, distributed via on Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream & AT&T U-verse. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular public television programs specially adapted for Hispanics.

To learn more about Vme TV, visit www.vmetv.com (or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/vmetv or www.twitter.com/vmetv).

CONTACT:

Michael Fernandez

786-924-8330

mfernandez@vmetv.com