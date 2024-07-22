Glass House Brands Announces Court Dismissal of Catalyst Lawsuit

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., announced today that a civil complaint against the Company has been dismissed with prejudice and judgment has been entered in the Company’s favor.



On June 25, 2024, the Superior Court of California (Los Angeles County) dismissed a lawsuit (Case 23LBCV01025) filed by 562 Discount Med Inc. (doing business as Catalyst Cannabis Co.) against Glass House for unfair competition. The Court granted Glass House’s motion for judgment on the pleadings with prejudice, finding that a requested injunction to halt the alleged illegal sales would “assume the functions of an administrative agency, or to interfere with the functions of an administrative agency,” and the enforcement of any injunction would be “overly burdensome.” On July 15, 2024, the Court entered a judgment in Glass House’s favor, awarding costs against the plaintiff and concluding the case.

In an earlier press release dated May 20, 2024, Glass House announced it was voluntarily dismissing without prejudice its defamation lawsuit against Catalyst Cannabis Co., citing serious concerns about Catalyst’s financial viability, which could render a judgment worthless, and harassment threats by Catalyst to Glass House’s customers, and its customers’ customers.

