AI Innovation Thrives in Ireland: DSW’s First Enterprise AI Symposium a Success!
The DSW Enterprise AI Symposium 2024 in collaboration with NCI, showcased Ireland's AI journey, uniting 85+ AI professionals led by Dublin's prominent AI voices
At DSW, we are committed to shaping Ireland's AI landscape by empowering enterprises with cutting-edge solutions and fostering a culture of collaboration”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently concluded DSW Enterprise AI Symposium 2024, held in collaboration with National College of Ireland (NCI), served as the focal point to showcase Ireland's AI adoption journey for enterprises. This symposium served as a pivotal platform uniting over 85 leading AI professionals, industry thought leaders and professionals in Dublin to explore and share insights on the adoption of AI across enterprises.
— Sandeep K
Ireland's commitment to AI innovation has reached new heights, bolstered by strategic initiatives and developments outlined in the government's AI Strategy, "AI - Here for Good." As Ireland aims for 75% of enterprises to leverage AI, cloud, and big data by 2030, the landscape is ripe with opportunities for growth and transformation. Highlighting the theme "AI for Enterprises", the event showcased the transformative impact of AI on business growth for sectors like Banking, Finance, Telecom, Automotive, and more. Recognizing AI as a cornerstone of future business growth, DSW facilitated an enriching exchange of ideas, skills, and insights crucial for driving technological advancement across industries.
"At DSW, we are committed to shaping Ireland's AI landscape by empowering enterprises with cutting-edge solutions and fostering a culture of collaboration," remarked Sandeep Khuperkar, Founder and CEO of DSW. "The Enterprise AI Symposium 2024 underscores our dedication to accelerating AI adoption and innovation, driving tangible business outcomes."
The symposium featured insightful talks and interactive panel discussions led by prominent voices in AI from across Ireland. Notable speakers included Prag Sharma, Global Head AI Centre of Excellence at Citi Group, Vincent McGrady, Head of Data & Performance at Bank of Ireland, Marco Blasio, Technology Partner Architect for Data & AI at IBM Ecosystems Ireland, Andrew Marsh, Technology Business Development at IBM Research, Philip Comerford, Lead AI Business Research at Huawei Ireland Research Centre, and the panel round was moderated by the AI evangelist, Victor del Rosal.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with DSW in advancing AI education and fostering a skilled workforce," Dr. Anu Sahni, Programme Director of the MSc in Data Science at NCI. "Events like the Enterprise AI Symposium are pivotal in equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving AI landscape."
Research by Expleo found that 98% of business leaders in Ireland believe AI will transform their industry within three years, with at least one in five businesses creating new jobs to handle AI. Reflecting these trends, some key observations from the Symposium were:
• AI's Transformative Potential: Managed adoption can revolutionize industries ethically
• Human Element: Human judgment remains crucial in deploying AI effectively
• Generational Adoption: Younger demographics are keen AI adopters
• Industry-Specific Applications: BFSI and Telecom leverage AI for higher efficiency and customer personalization
The symposium provided a platform for AI professionals, to celebrate their dedication and contributions to driving innovation in Ireland. Participants engaged in networking sessions, forging partnerships, and exchanging best practices to propel their organizations into an AI-driven future.
“As Ireland continues to embrace AI's potential to drive economic and societal benefits, DSW remains committed to empowering enterprises with transformative AI solutions. The Enterprise AI Symposium stands as a testament to Ireland's commitment to embracing AI technologies and driving sustainable growth across sectors,” added Pritesh Tiwari, DSW’s Founder and Chief Data Scientist.
About Data Science Wizards
Data Science Wizards (DSW) is a pioneering AI innovation company behind the UnifyAI platform, which helps enterprises rapidly develop and scale AI-powered business solutions. UnifyAI offers a seamless pathway from data integration to deployment, tailored to meet industry-specific needs. Designed to meet diverse industry-specific needs, UnifyAI empowers businesses to build AI use cases with speed, scalability, and predictability.
For more information, visit Data Science Wizards (DSW)
Pritesh Tiwari
Founder and Chief Data Scientist, DSW
+353 89 401 5233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Facebook
X
Instagram
DSW UnifyAI - The Future of AI