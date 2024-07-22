Air Quality Monitoring Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends Hits with a CAGR of 6.7% by 2030

Technological advancements such as introduction of miniaturized devices and nanotech-based systems are expected to provide significant growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Air Quality Monitoring Market size was valued at $4.1billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Ever wondered how clean the air you're breathing really is? Air quality monitors act as tiny sentinels, measuring unwanted particles, harmful gases, and contaminants to assess air purity. This matters because clean air is crucial for our health and well-being.

High-tech sensors are the backbone of these monitors. Often used in industrial settings, they can detect incredibly tiny amounts of pollutants (down to parts per billion!).

The air we breathe is getting more attention than ever. Rising pollution levels, supportive government policies, and a focus on eco-friendly solutions are driving a growth spurt in the air quality monitoring market. Public and private investments are also on the rise, as people become increasingly aware of the environmental and health risks posed by air pollution.

For example, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) partnered with South Korea's capital region in April 2021 to step up their fight against air pollution.

By monitoring air quality, we can take action to breathe easier and create a healthier future for ourselves and the planet.

Similarly, in September 2019, 3M Company partnered with Clean Air Asia to provide air quality solution based on science for India and the Philippines. Over the next five years, 3M will help Clean Air Asia baseline air quality conditions, design air quality management capacity-building programs, implement Clean Air Action Plans with particular cities and district governments, and monitor the impact on air pollution levels.

Competition Analysis:

The key companies profiled in the air quality monitoring market report include Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Testo AG, 3M Company, Horiba, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Servomex Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air quality monitoring market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product type, the indoor air quality monitors segment dominated the air quality monitoring market share, in terms of revenue in 2020, and the outdoor air quality monitors segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By pollutant type, the chemical segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

By end user, the government & academics segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the air quality monitoring market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the air quality monitoring industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the air quality monitoring industry.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

