InfStones Launches Node-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product to Jumpstart DePIN Development while Delivering Enterprise-Grade Node Management Services to End Users

Node-as-a-Service enables DePIN end users to set up their own nodes hassle free

DALLAS. TX, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfStones, a leading global blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced the successful launch of its Node-as-a-Service (NaaS) product, empowering emerging protocols to jumpstart their DePIN projects while making sophisticated blockchain node operations accessible to mainstream users.

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs) are one of the fastest growing sectors in the industry due to their ability to capture the value of real-world data and resources from a traditional physical infrastructure and decentralize their control and ownership for a variety of use cases. Now, with InfStones’ innovative NaaS product, designed to empower DePIN development, end users can easily set up their own nodes on a user-friendly platform with just a few clicks and enjoy the same professional, hassle-free services offered to large institutions.

Since 2018, InfStones has been renowned for providing enterprise-grade node management services to industry-leading institutions such as Binance, CoinList, and BitGo. By vastly lowering the technology barrier for individual users to launch their own nodes on other protocols, InfStones’ NaaS product is accelerating the adoption of new blockchain platforms and propelling the DePIN revolution.

InfStones’ Node-as-a-Service Product: One-stop dApp for DePIN Node Lifecycle

InfStones’ NaaS product enables end users to join and actively engage with innumerable DePIN communities, allowing them to shape their futures and ensure their longevity while earning passive rewards. At the same time, DePIN protocols can leverage the expansive market reach of InfStones’ NaaS product to rapidly source node operators and increase adoption and engagement on their network, thereby accelerating the buildout of highly scalable and decentralized infrastructure-as-a-service platforms.

For many DePIN projects, high upfront costs and complex node management have created significant barriers to mass adoption. InfStones' NaaS product solves this problem by providing end users with an intuitive dApp solution similar to other popular Web3 dApps. When users use InfStones' dApp, their experience is as simple and consistent as using Uniswap or Lido. By simply connecting a wallet, users can begin operating a node with just a few clicks, reducing time and resource investment to a minimum.





Behind the easy-to-use interface is InfStones’ industry-leading node management infrastructure, secured with 24/7 monitoring, disaster recovery, and AI-automated maintenance. InfStones’ robust node infrastructure has an impeccable six-year track record and serves as the backbone for over 80 blockchain protocols and some of the largest institutions in the industry, guaranteeing their uptime and safeguarding daily operations.

InfStones’ NaaS Product Brings Scaled Adoption to Aethir and Others

Aethir is a transformative cloud computing platform that optimizes the use of enterprise-grade GPUs through a decentralized, scalable framework. In Aethir’s recent Node Sale, InfStones was selected as an official NaaS partner and has since originated over 35% of the total Checker Nodes sold on the Aethir network, making InfStones one of the largest node service providers on Aethir. As one of the first and most successful Node Sales, Aethir sold over 74,000 Checker Node licenses, attracting a broad user base.

By partnering with InfStones’ Node-as-a-Service product, Aethir has successfully converted over 26,000 of its Checker Node license holders into long-term node operators. This has increased mass adoption and stability on its network, helping Aethir achieve its vision of building a distributed cloud network and empowering node operators to shape the future of Aethir.

Daniel Wang, Aethir Co-founder and CEO, said, "Partnering with InfStones has been crucial to our recent Aethir Checker Node success. As our official partner, InfStones surpassed our expectations, deploying over 26,000 of our network nodes and rapidly scaling Aethir's adoption, helping us move closer to full decentralization. This is a testament to InfStones' service quality, long standing reputation, and broad market access."

In addition to Aethir, other groundbreaking DePIN projects such as CARV and Lumoz have also chosen InfStones as their official NaaS provider. In these collaborations, DePIN pioneers at the intersection of gaming, AI, and modular computing are trusting InfStones to provide the scalability and security needed in their Web3 infrastructure.

Delivering Enterprise-grade Node Services to DePIN End Users

InfStones' excellent track record and trust from major institutions highlight the reliability and quality of its enterprise-level node services. With the launch of its NaaS product, InfStones now offers the same enterprise-grade services for DePIN end-users in a comprehensive one-stop platform, providing a smooth self-service node experience without sacrificing reliability.

Dr. Zhenwu Shi, Founder and CEO of InfStones, said, "The launch of our innovative Node-as-a-Service product marks an important milestone for us. For the past six years, we have already earned widespread recognition from leading blockchain protocols and institutions for securing their network nodes. Now, we are offering DePIN end users the same enterprise-grade tools deployed for institutions, allowing users to engage with the DePIN community of their choice with a simple, intuitive UI and worry-free service. Our NaaS product will massively expand our market reach and further strengthen our ability to partner with protocols to rapidly scale their networks, unlocking new possibilities and enriching the Web3 ecosystem."

About InfStones

InfStones is an advanced, enterprise-grade Platform as a Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure provider trusted by the top blockchain companies in the world. InfStones' AI-based infrastructure provides developers worldwide with a rugged, powerful node management platform alongside an easy-to-use API. Supporting over 80 blockchains, InfStones gives developers all the control they need - reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability - for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and decentralized application development. InfStones is trusted by the biggest blockchain companies in the world including Binance, CoinList, BitGo, OKX, Chainlink, Polygon, Harmony, and KuCoin, among over a hundred other customers. InfStones is dedicated to empowering the evolution of a better world through limitless Web3 innovation.

Visit: www.infstones.com

About Aethir

Aethir is revolutionizing DePIN with its advanced, distributed enterprise-grade GPU-based compute infrastructure tailored for AI and gaming. Backed by leading Web3 investors like Framework Ventures, Merit Circle, Hashkey, Animoca Brands, Sanctor Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), and others, with over $32 M in funds raised for the ecosystem, Aethir is paving the way for the future of decentralized computing.



