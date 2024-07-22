Impact Analytics™ Positions for Growth with Four Female Leadership Appointments

Maggie Williams Dryden Joins the Executive Team as Vice President and Global Head of Marketing to Lead a Newly Created Group of Marketing and Business Development Leaders With Deep Retail, AI, and Supply Chain Expertise

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™ , the pioneer in AI-powered planning, merchandising and pricing solutions for the retail, grocery, manufacturing and CPG industries, today announced it has added four key women to its leadership team. The company has appointed Maggie Williams Dryden as Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and created three other new business development positions that reflect its commitment to accelerating strategic global growth as the use of AI in retail hits an inflection point.



“These new roles position us to rapidly accelerate our global growth as the retail industry looks at AI to optimize forecasting, planning, supply chain operations, and pricing strategy,” said Prashant Agrawal, CEO of Impact Analytics. “Impact Analytics has always been deeply committed to supporting women in leadership roles and we are thrilled to welcome Maggie, Michaela, Rebecca and Maria to our team. I have the utmost confidence in their ability to help drive our business to the next level.”

The new Impact Analytics leaders are:

Maggie Williams Dryden , joins the executive team as Vice President and Global Head of Marketing where she will oversee the brand, growth and go-to-market strategy. Williams Dryden specializes in digital orchestration, brand storytelling and accelerating scale for enterprise software organizations in IoT and supply chain technology. Her experience includes marketing and sales roles with The Ritz-Carlton, Mojix, e2open and Manhattan Associates, among others. Williams Dryden resides in Atlanta and holds a BA in Journalism from the University of Minnesota.

Michaela Walker, joins as Senior Director, Global Business Development. She previously served as a business development leader at Kinaxis, Logility and JDA Software, among others. Walker holds an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Kettering University and a BA in Communication from East Carolina University.

Rebecca Goldberg, joins as Director, North America Business Development, from Sourcing Journal. Her prior experience includes serving as Director of Client Success for Inturn as well as holding merchandising roles at companies including Tapestry, Victoria's Secret and The Gap. Goldberg holds an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business focused on Entrepreneurship and Sustainability and a BA in Political Science and Spanish from the University of Richmond.

Maria Brenes, joins as Director of Partnerships to lead the Trusted Partner Program. Her experience in the technology industry lies in launching partner programs at high-growth startups. At Secureframe and Darktrace, she played key roles in driving new revenue growth and expanding market presence through partnerships. Brenes holds an MPS in Global Fashion Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology and a BS in Psychology and Government from Dartmouth College.

Impact Analytics offers a holistic suite of AI powered solutions to help brands future-proof their businesses using predictive analytics. The company has been pioneering and perfecting the use of AI in retail forecasting, planning and operations for nearly a decade, serving the retail, grocery, manufacturing and CPG industries. With tools for planning, forecasting, merchandising and pricing, Impact Analytics enables retailers to make smart data-based decisions rather than relying on last year’s figures to forecast and plan this year’s business. The company also offers tools to automate functions the industry has long managed manually by spreadsheet and to unify and streamline reporting, so executives can rely on a single source of truth when making decisions. Impact Analytics was founded and is led by Prashant Agrawal, a former senior consultant at McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group and current Adjunct Professor at Columbia University who teaches about the use of AI in retail.

