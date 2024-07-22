Submit Release
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $8.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share
  • Core net income(1) of $9.1 million, or $1.00 per diluted share(1)
  • Net interest income of $21.6 million, an increase of $740,000 from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.56%, down 3 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 3.57% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1)
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.29%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 14.55%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 15.79%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.43%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.44%
  • Efficiency ratio of 49.78%; and core efficiency ratio of 44.75%
  • Linked-quarter loans grew 10.3% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits grew 12.6% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 15.2% annualized
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
         

ANNISTON, Ala., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. The Company reported core net income of $9.1 million, or $1.00 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to core net income of $8.1 million, or $0.90 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2024, and core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary
         
Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States said, “We generated consistent growth in the second quarter with continued progress in business development adding high-quality loans and core deposits. We are seeing well-balanced loan growth across all our major areas of lending. Our total loan growth of 10.3% (annualized from the prior quarter) and total deposit growth of 12.6% reflected our ability to perform well through economic cycles.”
“We continue to be a high-performing bank with strong profitability metrics including ROATCE of 15.79%. Effective expense management resulted in our second highest core efficiency ratio of 44.75%.”
“Consistent with our prudent approach to risk management, we have a strong and durable foundation with high levels of capital reserves and strong credit quality. The addition of CBB Bancorp, which we expect to close on August 1, will strengthen our platform, drive loan and deposit growth, and expand our franchise in growing and attractive Georgia markets. Our two organizations are culturally aligned with a ‘Customer First’ mindset and we are excited to realize all the synergies that will benefit our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin


  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2024 vs.
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,440,425     $ 2,336,369     $ 2,091,998     4.5 %   16.7 %
Net interest income $ 21,579     $ 20,839     $ 19,432     3.6 %   11.0 %
Net interest margin   3.56 %     3.59 %     3.73 %   (3) bps   (17) bps
                   

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $21.6 million, an increase of 3.6% from $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a higher yield on interest-earning assets resulting from growth at higher interest rates, which more than offset a higher cost of interest-bearing deposits due to both higher interest rates and competition.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 11.0%. The increase was mainly driven by growth, which offset the slight decline in net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.56%, compared to 3.59% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was greater than the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%. The decrease was primarily the result of the increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost of interest-bearing liabilities at a greater pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits into interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.

Noninterest Income


  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2024 vs.
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 462   $ 463     $ 456     (0.2 )%   1.3 %
Swap fees   4     15       173     (73.3 )%   (97.7 )%
SBA/USDA fees   58     64       66     (9.4 )%   (12.1 )%
Mortgage origination fees   92     96       188     (4.2 )%   (51.1 )%
Net gain (loss) on securities   20     (12 )     (45 )   (266.7 )%   (144.4 )%
Employee retention credit and related revenue (“ERC”)             5,100     N/A     N/A  
Other operating income   732     642       924     14.0 %   (20.8 )%
Total noninterest income $ 1,368   $ 1,268     $ 6,862     7.9 %   (80.1 )%
                   

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million, an increase of 7.9% from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase primarily reflected the purchase of additional bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) that resulted in increased BOLI income, a realized net gain on securities during the second quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2024, and an increase in interchange fees.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 80.1% from $6.9 million. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $5.1 million in ERC from the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”), which was subsequently returned in the third quarter of 2023 as a result of revised IRS eligibility guidelines. Other operating income decreased as a result of the Company receiving less nonrecurring income from a third party during the second quarter of 2024. In addition, there was a decline in swap fees during the second quarter of 2024, substantially as a result of the Company not participating in any swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense


  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2024 vs.
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,112   $ 6,231   $ 7,863   (1.9 )%   (22.3 )%
Equipment and occupancy expenses   667     689     694   (3.2 )%   (3.9 )%
Data processing fees   686     643     646   6.7 %   6.2 %
Regulatory assessments   375     360     180   4.2 %   108.3 %
Professional fees related to ERC           1,243   N/A     N/A  
Other operating expenses   3,571     2,452     2,806   45.6 %   27.3 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 11,411   $ 10,375   $ 13,432   10.0 %   (15.0 )%
                   

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.4 million, an increase of 10.0% from $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The second quarter of 2024 included a $1.2 million wire fraud loss. This was not a systematic issue with systems, only a procedural incident. The increase was partially offset by a reduction in salaries and benefits during the second quarter of 2024, substantially due to higher payroll taxes and 401k matching brought about by incentive expense paid during the first quarter of 2024.

Relative to the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense decreased 15.0% from $13.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement-related expenses of $1.6 million paid to our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter of 2023 related to ERC, which were subsequently refunded during the third quarter of 2023. These decreases were significantly offset by the wire fraud loss the Company incurred during the second quarter of 2024. As previously mentioned, this was not a systematic issue with systems, only a procedural incident.

Loans and Credit Quality


  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2024 vs.
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans $ 2,021,877     $ 1,971,396     $ 1,722,278     2.6 %   17.4 %
Unearned income   (6,443 )     (6,247 )     (5,766 )   3.1 %   11.7 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”)   2,015,434       1,965,149       1,716,512     2.6 %   17.4 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,987,533     $ 1,916,288     $ 1,676,816     3.7 %   18.5 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 3,784     $ 3,446     $ 1,010     9.8 %   274.7 %
Provision for credit losses $ 1,067     $ 1,236     $ 1,557     (13.7 )%   (31.5 )%
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 25,828     $ 25,144     $ 21,385     2.7 %   20.8 %
Net charge-offs $ 383     $ 470     $ 27     (18.5 )%   1318.5 %
NPL to gross loans   0.19 %     0.17 %     0.06 %        
Net charge-offs to average loans(1)   0.08 %     0.10 %     0.01 %        
ACL to loans   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.25 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
                   

Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, up $50.3 million from March 31, 2024 and up $298.9 million from June 30, 2023. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.8 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, compared with $3.4 million, or 0.17% of gross loans, at March 31, 2024, and $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023. The $338,000 net increase in nonperforming loans in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a commercial and industrial loan that was added to nonaccrual status and partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off. The $2.8 million net increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2023, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan and two commercial and industrial loans that were added to nonaccrual status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. Provision in the second quarter of 2024 was based primarily on loan growth along with qualitative economic factors and individually analyzed loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 were $383,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $470,000, or 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023. The charge-offs recorded during the the first and second quarters of 2024 were substantially related to the charge-off of approximately 70% of a purchased pool of consumer loans, as the borrower has filed for bankruptcy. This was a conservative approach based on uncertainty.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 682.56% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 729.66% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.2 million at June 30, 2024.

Deposits


  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2024 vs.
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 416,068     $ 416,704     $ 449,433     (0.2 )%   (7.4 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,759,610       1,693,094       1,474,478     3.9 %   19.3 %
Total deposits $ 2,175,678     $ 2,109,798     $ 1,923,911     3.1 %   13.1 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $ 645,283     $ 610,122     $ 553,084     5.8 %   16.7 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   29.66 %     28.92 %     28.75 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   19.12 %     19.75 %     23.36 %        
                   

Total deposits were $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, up from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023. The $65.9 million increase in total deposits in the second quarter was primarily due to an increase of $66.5 million in interest-bearing deposits, which included a $2.7 million decrease in brokered deposits, partially offset by a $636,000 decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $288.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to 291.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Capital


  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.72 %   11.52 %   8.79 %   11.67 %   8.70 %   11.82 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.54 %   12.61 %   9.39 %   12.47 %   9.11 %   12.37 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.54 %   12.61 %   9.39 %   12.47 %   9.11 %   12.37 %
Total capital ratio 14.50 %   13.77 %   14.42 %   13.63 %   14.42 %   13.47 %
                       

As of June 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $230.6 million, up from $222.9 million at March 31, 2024. The increase of $7.7 million was substantially due to earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information
         
Lynn Joyce       Margaret Boyce
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8247
ljoyce@ssbank.bank        ssbankir@finprofiles.com 


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $ 41,007     $ 38,736     $ 32,185     $ 79,743     $ 60,884  
Interest expense   19,428       17,897       12,753       37,325       21,906  
Net interest income   21,579       20,839       19,432       42,418       38,978  
Provision for credit losses   1,067       1,236       1,557       2,303       2,738  
Net interest income after provision   20,512       19,603       17,875       40,115       36,240  
Noninterest income   1,368       1,268       6,862       2,636       8,648  
Noninterest expense   11,411       10,375       13,432       21,786       23,590  
Income tax expense   2,271       2,377       2,549       4,648       4,871  
Net income $ 8,198     $ 8,119     $ 8,756     $ 16,317     $ 16,427  
Core net income(1) $ 9,058     $ 8,128     $ 7,058     $ 17,186     $ 14,339  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding   8,908,130       8,894,794       8,738,814       8,908,130       8,738,814  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,957,608       8,913,477       8,763,635       8,935,542       8,763,046  
Diluted   9,070,568       9,043,122       8,950,847       9,062,548       9,001,600  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.91     $ 0.91     $ 1.00     $ 1.82     $ 1.87  
Diluted   0.90       0.90       0.98       1.80       1.82  
Core - diluted(1)   1.00       0.90       0.79       1.90       1.59  
Book value per share   25.88       25.06       22.57       25.88       22.57  
Tangible book value per share(1)   23.91       23.07       20.52       23.91       20.52  
Cash dividends per common share   0.09       0.09       0.09       0.18       0.18  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   1.29 %     1.33 %     1.60 %     1.31 %     1.56 %
ROAE   14.55 %     14.87 %     18.15 %     14.71 %     17.43 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.43 %     1.34 %     1.29 %     1.38 %     1.36 %
ROATCE(1)   15.79 %     16.17 %     20.01 %     15.98 %     19.25 %
Core ROATCE(1)   17.44 %     16.19 %     16.13 %     16.83 %     16.80 %
NIM   3.56 %     3.59 %     3.73 %     3.57 %     3.89 %
NIM - FTE(1)   3.57 %     3.60 %     3.74 %     3.58 %     3.90 %
Net interest spread   2.59 %     2.63 %     2.86 %     2.60 %     3.08 %
Yield on loans   7.17 %     7.06 %     6.61 %     7.11 %     6.50 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.76 %     6.67 %     6.17 %     6.71 %     6.08 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   4.17 %     4.04 %     3.31 %     4.11 %     3.00 %
Cost of funds(2)   3.41 %     3.27 %     2.58 %     3.34 %     2.31 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   4.07 %     3.92 %     3.12 %     4.00 %     2.79 %
Cost of total deposits   3.27 %     3.12 %     2.38 %     3.20 %     2.11 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   19.12 %     19.75 %     23.36 %     19.12 %     23.36 %
Core deposits to total deposits   81.78 %     81.45 %     86.43 %     81.78 %     86.43 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   29.66 %     28.92 %     28.75 %     29.66 %     28.75 %
Total loans to total deposits   92.63 %     93.14 %     89.22 %     92.63 %     89.22 %
Efficiency ratio   49.78 %     46.90 %     51.00 %     48.36 %     50.02 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   44.75 %     46.90 %     49.96 %     45.81 %     49.38 %
                   

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $ 2,015,434     $ 1,965,149     $ 1,716,512     $ 2,015,434     $ 1,716,512  
Total securities   204,131       197,006       182,717       204,131       182,717  
Total assets   2,572,011       2,510,975       2,277,803       2,572,011       2,277,803  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   416,068       416,704       449,433       416,068       449,433  
Total core deposits(1)   1,779,253       1,718,333       1,662,855       1,779,253       1,662,855  
Total deposits   2,175,678       2,109,798       1,923,911       2,175,678       1,923,911  
Total borrowings   136,873       146,773       131,472       136,873       131,472  
Total liabilities   2,341,430       2,288,094       2,080,553       2,341,430       2,080,553  
Total shareholders’ equity   230,581       222,881       197,250       230,581       197,250  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $ 1,987,533     $ 1,916,288     $ 1,676,816     $ 1,951,910     $ 1,643,376  
Total securities   210,678       208,954       196,731       209,816       194,552  
Total other interest-earning assets   242,214       211,127       218,451       226,671       182,447  
Total interest-earning assets   2,440,425       2,336,369       2,091,998       2,388,397       2,020,375  
Total assets   2,553,010       2,447,278       2,200,843       2,500,144       2,129,328  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   420,885       416,141       438,987       418,513       438,862  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,729,682       1,633,307       1,412,047       1,681,494       1,356,648  
Total deposits   2,150,567       2,049,448       1,851,034       2,100,007       1,795,510  
Total borrowings   143,189       148,771       131,411       145,980       118,229  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,872,871       1,782,078       1,543,458       1,827,474       1,474,877  
Total shareholders’ equity   226,527       219,622       193,516       223,075       190,096  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $ 3,784     $ 3,446     $ 1,010     $ 3,784     $ 1,010  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 33     $ 33     $ 2,870     $ 33     $ 2,870  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 3,817     $ 3,479     $ 3,880     $ 3,817     $ 3,880  
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)   0.08 %     0.10 %     0.01 %     0.09 %     0.03 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.22 %     0.26 %     0.37 %     0.24 %     0.34 %
ACL to loans   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.25 %
ACL to gross loans   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.24 %     1.28 %     1.24 %
ACL to NPL   682.56 %     729.66 %     2117.33 %     682.56 %     2117.33 %
NPL to loans   0.19 %     0.18 %     0.06 %     0.19 %     0.06 %
NPL to gross loans   0.19 %     0.17 %     0.06 %     0.19 %     0.06 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.19 %     0.18 %     0.22 %     0.19 %     0.22 %
NPA to total assets   0.15 %     0.14 %     0.17 %     0.15 %     0.17 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.97 %     8.88 %     8.66 %     8.97 %     8.66 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.34 %     8.23 %     7.94 %     8.34 %     7.94 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.72 %     8.79 %     8.70 %     8.72 %     8.70 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
CET1 capital ratio   9.54 %     9.39 %     9.11 %     9.51 %     9.11 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   9.54 %     9.39 %     9.11 %     9.51 %     9.11 %
Total capital ratio   14.50 %     14.42 %     14.42 %     14.45 %     14.42 %
                   

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)
             
Assets              
Cash and due from banks $ 21,598     $ 20,470     $ 19,710     $ 21,299  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   140,440       129,917       134,846       159,818  
Federal funds sold   76,334       86,736       96,095       84,812  
Total cash and cash equivalents   238,372       237,123       250,651       265,929  
               
Securities available for sale, at fair value   184,510       177,379       179,000       163,075  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,621       19,627       19,632       19,642  
Other equity securities, at fair value   3,658       3,638       3,649       3,762  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   4,633       5,108       5,684       3,862  
Loans held for sale   1,716       425       450       1,589  
               
Loans, net of unearned income   2,015,434       1,965,149       1,884,508       1,716,512  
Less allowance for credit losses   25,828       25,144       24,378       21,385  
Loans, net   1,989,606       1,940,005       1,860,130       1,695,127  
               
Premises and equipment, net   26,192       26,262       26,426       26,957  
Accrued interest receivable   9,654       9,561       8,711       7,372  
Bank owned life insurance   33,000       30,075       29,884       29,521  
Annuities   15,918       15,939       15,036       15,359  
Foreclosed assets   33       33       33       2,870  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   735       817       899       1,062  
Other assets   27,501       28,121       29,616       24,814  
               
Total assets $ 2,572,011     $ 2,510,975     $ 2,446,663     $ 2,277,803  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing $ 416,068     $ 416,704     $ 437,959     $ 449,433  
Interest-bearing   1,759,610       1,693,094       1,580,230       1,474,478  
Total deposits   2,175,678       2,109,798       2,018,189       1,923,911  
               
Other borrowings   8,000       7,997       26,994       (13 )
FHLB advances   42,000       52,000       70,000       45,000  
Subordinated notes   86,873       86,776       86,679       86,485  
Accrued interest payable   2,024       1,805       1,519       1,063  
Other liabilities   26,855       29,718       28,318       24,107  
               
Total liabilities   2,341,430       2,288,094       2,231,699       2,080,553  
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock   44,813       44,746       44,479       43,831  
Capital surplus   79,248       79,282       78,361       77,101  
Retained earnings   117,233       109,838       102,523       88,603  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,333 )     (8,401 )     (8,379 )     (10,799 )
Unvested restricted stock   (826 )     (1,030 )     (466 )     (709 )
Vested restricted stock units   (1,554 )     (1,554 )     (1,554 )     (777 )
               
Total stockholders' equity   230,581       222,881       214,964       197,250  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,572,011     $ 2,510,975     $ 2,446,663     $ 2,277,803  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 35,421   $ 33,628     $ 27,630     $ 69,049   $ 52,965
Taxable securities   2,039     1,981       1,641       4,020     3,024
Nontaxable securities   231     229       228       460     519
Other interest and dividends   3,316     2,898       2,686       6,214     4,376
Total interest income   41,007     38,736       32,185       79,743     60,884
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   17,511     15,906       10,998       33,417     18,766
Other borrowings   1,917     1,991       1,755       3,908     3,140
Total interest expense   19,428     17,897       12,753       37,325     21,906
                   
Net interest income   21,579     20,839       19,432       42,418     38,978
Provision for credit losses   1,067     1,236       1,557       2,303     2,738
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   20,512     19,603       17,875       40,115     36,240
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   462     463       456       925     906
Swap fees   4     15       173       19     169
SBA/USDA fees   58     64       66       122     200
Mortgage origination fees   92     96       188       188     288
Net gain (loss) on securities   20     (12 )     (45 )     8     469
Employee retention credit and related revenue             5,100           5,100
Other operating income   732     642       924       1,374     1,516
Total noninterest income   1,368     1,268       6,862       2,636     8,648
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   6,112     6,231       7,863       12,343     14,174
Equipment and occupancy expenses   667     689       694       1,356     1,377
Data processing fees   686     643       646       1,329     1,239
Regulatory assessments   375     360       180       735     522
Professional fees related to ERC             1,243           1,243
Other operating expenses   3,571     2,452       2,806       6,023     5,035
Total noninterest expenses   11,411     10,375       13,432       21,786     23,590
                   
Income before income taxes   10,469     10,496       11,305       20,965     21,298
                   
Income tax expense   2,271     2,377       2,549       4,648     4,871
                   
Net income $ 8,198   $ 8,119     $ 8,756     $ 16,317   $ 16,427
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.91   $ 0.91     $ 1.00     $ 1.82   $ 1.87
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90   $ 0.90     $ 0.98     $ 1.80   $ 1.82


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,987,533     $ 35,421   7.17 %   $ 1,916,288     $ 33,628   7.06 %   $ 1,676,816     $ 27,630   6.61 %
Taxable securities   165,141       2,039   4.97 %     163,586       1,981   4.87 %     151,107       1,641   4.36 %
Nontaxable securities   45,537       231   2.04 %     45,368       229   2.03 %     45,624       228   2.00 %
Other interest-earnings assets   242,214       3,316   5.51 %     211,127       2,898   5.52 %     218,451       2,686   4.93 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,440,425     $ 41,007   6.76 %   $ 2,336,369     $ 38,736   6.67 %   $ 2,091,998     $ 32,185   6.17 %
Allowance for credit losses   (25,332 )             (24,313 )             (20,154 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   137,917               135,222               128,999          
Total Assets $ 2,553,010             $ 2,447,278             $ 2,200,843          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   85,976       21   0.10 %     85,858       26   0.12 %     92,245       20   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   929,930       9,229   3.99 %     902,361       8,804   3.92 %     845,742       6,872   3.26 %
Time deposits   713,776       8,261   4.65 %     645,088       7,076   4.41 %     474,060       4,106   3.47 %
FHLB advances   48,374       596   4.96 %     53,121       655   4.96 %     45,000       529   4.72 %
Other borrowings   94,815       1,321   5.60 %     95,650       1,336   5.62 %     86,411       1,226   5.69 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,872,871     $ 19,428   4.17 %   $ 1,782,078     $ 17,897   4.04 %   $ 1,543,458     $ 12,753   3.31 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 420,885             $ 416,141             $ 438,987          
Other liabilities   32,727               29,437               24,882          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 453,612             $ 445,578             $ 463,869          
Stockholders’ Equity   226,527               219,622               193,516          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,553,010             $ 2,447,278             $ 2,200,843          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 21,579           $ 20,839           $ 19,432    
Net interest spread(2)         2.59 %           2.63 %           2.86 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.56 %           3.59 %           3.73 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.57 %           3.60 %           3.74 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.41 %           3.27 %           2.58 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         4.07 %           3.92 %           3.12 %
Cost of total deposits         3.27 %           3.12 %           2.38 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest-earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,951,910     $ 69,049   7.11 %   $ 1,643,376     $ 52,965   6.50 %
Taxable securities   164,363       4,020   4.92 %     145,344       3,024   4.20 %
Nontaxable securities   45,453       460   2.04 %     49,208       519   2.13 %
Other interest-earnings assets   226,671       6,214   5.51 %     182,447       4,376   4.84 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,388,397     $ 79,743   6.71 %   $ 2,020,375     $ 60,884   6.08 %
Allowance for credit losses   (24,822 )             (20,315 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   136,569               129,268          
Total Assets $ 2,500,144             $ 2,129,328          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   85,917       48   0.11 %     93,093       40   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   916,145       18,032   3.96 %     825,982       11,911   2.91 %
Time deposits   679,432       15,337   4.54 %     437,573       6,815   3.14 %
FHLB advances   50,747       1,251   4.96 %     31,862       688   4.35 %
Other borrowings   95,233       2,657   5.61 %     86,367       2,452   5.73 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,827,474     $ 37,325   4.11 %   $ 1,474,877     $ 21,906   3.00 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 418,513             $ 438,862          
Other liabilities   31,082               25,493          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 449,595             $ 464,355          
Stockholders’ Equity   223,075               190,096          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,500,144             $ 2,129,328          
                       
Net interest income     $ 42,418           $ 38,978    
Net interest spread(2)         2.60 %           3.08 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.57 %           3.89 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.58 %           3.90 %
Cost of funds(6)         3.34 %           2.31 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         4.00 %           2.79 %
Cost of total deposits         3.20 %           2.11 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest-earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest-earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross   Amount   % of gross
                             
Real estate mortgages:                              
Construction and development $ 242,573     12.0 %   $ 252,934     12.8 %   $ 242,960     12.9 %   $ 228,236     13.3 %
Residential   249,498     12.3 %     238,702     12.1 %     224,603     11.9 %     214,897     12.5 %
Commercial   1,222,739     60.5 %     1,182,634     60.0 %     1,144,867     60.5 %     1,011,815     58.7 %
Commercial and industrial   297,501     14.7 %     288,701     14.7 %     269,961     14.3 %     259,195     15.0 %
Consumer and other   9,566     0.5 %     8,425     0.4 %     8,286     0.4 %     8,135     0.5 %
Gross loans   2,021,877     100.0 %     1,971,396     100.0 %     1,890,677     100.0 %     1,722,278     100.0 %
Unearned income   (6,443 )         (6,247 )         (6,169 )         (5,766 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   2,015,434           1,965,149           1,884,508           1,716,512      
Allowance for credit losses   (25,828 )         (25,144 )         (24,378 )         (21,385 )    
Loans, net $ 1,989,606         $ 1,940,005         $ 1,860,130         $ 1,695,127      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                             
                               
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 416,068   19.1 %   $ 416,704   19.7 %   $ 437,959   21.7 %   $ 449,433   23.3 %
Interest-bearing transaction   1,006,687   46.3 %     974,079   46.2 %     946,347   46.9 %     922,835   48.0 %
Savings   32,527   1.5 %     33,909   1.6 %     35,412   1.7 %     41,574   2.2 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   612,299   28.1 %     584,658   27.7 %     500,406   24.8 %     438,228   22.8 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   108,097   5.0 %     100,448   4.8 %     98,065   4.9 %     71,841   3.7 %
Total deposits $ 2,175,678   100.0 %   $ 2,109,798   100.0 %   $ 2,018,189   100.0 %   $ 1,923,911   100.0 %


Nonperforming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2023
             
             
Nonaccrual loans $ 3,784     $ 3,446     $ 1,017     $ 1,010  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest               160        
Total nonperforming loans   3,784       3,446       1,177       1,010  
OREO   33       33       33       2,870  
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,817     $ 3,479     $ 1,210     $ 3,880  
               
Financial difficulty modification loans – nonaccrual(1)   647       675       907       724  
Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing   1,093       1,283       1,095       1,328  
Financial difficulty modification loans $ 1,740     $ 1,958     $ 2,002     $ 2,052  
               
Allowance for credit losses $ 25,828     $ 25,144     $ 24,378     $ 21,385  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 2,015,434     $ 1,965,149     $ 1,884,508     $ 1,716,512  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 2,021,877     $ 1,971,396     $ 1,890,677     $ 1,722,278  
Total assets $ 2,572,011     $ 2,510,975     $ 2,446,663     $ 2,277,803  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   682.56 %     729.66 %     2071.20 %     2117.33 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.19 %     0.18 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.19 %     0.17 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.19 %     0.18 %     0.06 %     0.22 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.15 %     0.14 %     0.05 %     0.17 %
               
Nonaccrual loans by category:              
Real estate mortgages:              
Construction & Development $     $     $     $ 33  
Residential Mortgages   393       246       252       297  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   2,182       2,422       765       671  
Commercial & Industrial   1,209       778             9  
Consumer and other                      
Total $ 3,784     $ 3,446     $ 1,017     $ 1,010  

(1) Financial difficulty modifications loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
     



 Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30, 2023
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,987,533     $ 1,916,288     $ 1,676,816     $ 1,951,910     $ 1,643,376  
Loans, net of unearned income   2,015,434       1,965,149       1,716,512       2,015,434       1,716,512  
Gross loans   2,021,877       1,971,396       1,722,278       2,021,877       1,722,278  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period   25,144       24,378       19,855       24,378       20,156  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                           (1,285 )
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential         11             11        
Commercial   11       27             38        
Commercial and industrial   384       442       44       826       262  
Consumer and other   10       15             25       6  
Total charge-offs   405       495       44       900       268  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   6       8       17       14       28  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   15       16             31       14  
Consumer and other   1       1             2       2  
Total recoveries   22       25       17       47       44  
Net charge-offs $ 383     $ 470     $ 27     $ 853     $ 224  
                   
Provision for credit losses $ 1,067     $ 1,236     $ 1,557     $ 2,303     $ 2,738  
Balance at end of the period $ 25,828     $ 25,144     $ 21,385     $ 25,828     $ 21,385  
                   
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,288     $ 1,239     $ 1,285     $ 1,239     $  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326                           1,285  
(Credit) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   (82 )     49       210       (33 )     210  
Balance at the end of the period $ 1,206     $ 1,288     $ 1,495     $ 1,206     $ 1,495  
                   
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.28 %     1.25 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.28 %     1.28 %     1.24 %     1.28 %     1.24 %
Net charge-offs to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.08 %     0.10 %     0.01 %     0.09 %     0.03 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.22 %     0.26 %     0.37 %     0.24 %     0.34 %

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Noninterest Expense

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
                 
Net income $ 8,198     $ 8,119     $ 8,756     $ 16,317     $ 16,427  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses               1,571             1,571  
Add: Professional fees related to ERC               1,243             1,243  
Add: Wire fraud loss   1,155                   1,155        
Add: Net OREO (gain) loss   (3 )           7       (3 )     7  
Less: Employee retention related revenue               5,100             5,100  
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   20       (12 )     (45 )     8       469  
Less: Tax effect   272       3       (536 )     275       (660 )
Core net income $ 9,058     $ 8,128     $ 7,058     $ 17,186     $ 14,339  
Average assets $ 2,553,010     $ 2,447,278     $ 2,200,843     $ 2,500,144     $ 2,129,328  
Core return on average assets   1.43 %     1.34 %     1.29 %     1.38 %     1.36 %
                   
Net income $ 8,198     $ 8,119     $ 8,756     $ 16,317     $ 16,427  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses               1,571             1,571  
Add: Professional fees related to ERC               1,243             1,243  
Add: Wire fraud loss   1,155                   1,155        
Add: Net OREO (gain) loss   (3 )           7       (3 )     7  
Add: Provision   1,067       1,236       1,557       2,303       2,738  
Less: Employee retention related revenue               5,100             5,100  
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   20       (12 )     (45 )     8       469  
Add: Income taxes   2,271       2,377       2,549       4,648       4,871  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 12,668     $ 11,744     $ 10,628     $ 24,412     $ 21,288  
Average assets $ 2,553,010     $ 2,447,278     $ 2,200,843     $ 2,500,144     $ 2,129,328  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   2.00 %     1.93 %     1.94 %     1.96 %     2.02 %
                   
Net interest income $ 21,579     $ 20,839     $ 19,432     $ 42,418     $ 38,978  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   73       73       65       146       143  
Net interest income - FTE $ 21,652     $ 20,912     $ 19,497     $ 42,564     $ 39,121  
                   
Net interest margin   3.56 %     3.59 %     3.73 %     3.57 %     3.89 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin - FTE   3.57 %     3.60 %     3.74 %     3.58 %     3.90 %
                   
Total stockholders' equity $ 230,581     $ 222,881     $ 197,250     $ 230,581     $ 197,250  
Less: Intangible assets   17,597       17,679       17,924       17,597       17,924  
Tangible common equity $ 212,984     $ 205,202     $ 179,326     $ 212,984     $ 179,326  
                   
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
      



 Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2023
                 
Core net income $ 9,058     $ 8,128     $ 7,058     $ 17,186     $ 14,339  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   9,070,568       9,043,122       8,950,847       9,062,548       9,001,600  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 1.00     $ 0.90     $ 0.79     $ 1.90     $ 1.59  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   8,908,130       8,894,794       8,738,814       8,908,130       8,738,814  
Tangible book value per share $ 23.91     $ 23.07     $ 20.52     $ 23.91     $ 20.52  
                   
Total assets at end of period $ 2,572,011     $ 2,510,975     $ 2,277,803     $ 2,572,011     $ 2,277,803  
Less: Intangible assets   17,597       17,679       17,924       17,597       17,924  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,554,414     $ 2,493,296     $ 2,259,879     $ 2,554,414     $ 2,259,879  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.34 %     8.23 %     7.94 %     8.34 %     7.94 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $ 226,527     $ 219,622     $ 193,516     $ 223,075     $ 190,096  
Less: Average intangible assets   17,646       17,730       17,974       17,688       18,014  
Average tangible common equity $ 208,881     $ 201,892     $ 175,542     $ 205,387     $ 172,082  
Net income to common shareholders $ 8,198     $ 8,119     $ 8,756     $ 16,317     $ 16,427  
Return on average tangible common equity   15.79 %     16.17 %     20.01 %     15.98 %     19.25 %
Average tangible common equity $ 208,881     $ 201,892     $ 175,542     $ 205,387     $ 172,082  
Core net income $ 9,058     $ 8,128     $ 7,058     $ 17,186     $ 14,339  
Core return on average tangible common equity   17.44 %     16.19 %     16.13 %     16.83 %     16.80 %
                   
Net interest income $ 21,579     $ 20,839     $ 19,432     $ 42,418     $ 38,978  
Add: Noninterest income   1,368       1,268       6,862       2,636       8,648  
Less: Employee retention related revenue               5,100             5,100  
Less: Net gain (loss) on securities   20       (12 )     (45 )     8       469  
Operating revenue $ 22,927     $ 22,119     $ 21,239     $ 45,046     $ 42,057  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 11,411     $ 10,375     $ 13,432     $ 21,786     $ 23,590  
Less: One-time retirement related expenses               1,571             1,571  
Less: Professional fees related to ERC               1,243             1,243  
Less: Wire fraud loss   1,155                   1,155        
Less: Net OREO (gain) loss   (3 )           7       (3 )     7  
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 10,259     $ 10,375     $ 10,611     $ 20,634     $ 20,769  
Core efficiency ratio   44.75 %     46.90 %     49.96 %     45.81 %     49.38 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

