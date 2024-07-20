20 July 2024

871

Representatives of Turkmenistan and ADNOC discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector

On July 20, 2024, a meeting was held in videoconference format between the management of the «Turkmengas» State Concern and the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates, General Director of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of cooperation projects in the gas sector. In particular, issues related to the development of the «Galkynysh» gas field in Turkmenistan and the participation of ADNOC in the implementation of international energy projects carried out by Turkmenistan were discussed.

As is known, starting from 2023, ADNOC, in accordance with international standards and practices of working in the gas sector, has been closely interacting with the «Turkmengas» State Concern.

Following the video conference, the Turkmen and Emirates sides confirmed their mutual intention to continue the partnership to strengthen the legal framework for interaction and consider certain economic and technological aspects related to the projects being implemented.