PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 "Gusto natin marinig ano na ang mga naisakatuparan sa mga naipangako lalo na 'yung para sa mga mahihirap" -- Bong Go as he outlines his expectations for the upcoming SONA Senator Christopher "Bong" Go articulated his expectations for the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., slated for July 22. Go emphasized the importance of delivering on promises made in previous years. "At ang gusto natin marinig kung ano na ho bang naimplementa dito. Ano na ho bang na isakatuparan dito sa kanyang mga ipinangako ng mga nakarang taon. And I am still hopeful na maitutupad po ang mga ito," he remarked on Saturday, July 20, after aiding cooperatives in Iloilo City. Go expressed his eagerness to hear the government's progress in fulfilling its promises, particularly those focused on aiding the country's impoverished populations. As a legislator, he hopes the administration will focus on actions that can uplift the lives of the poor. "At ako naman ay sinusuportahan ko naman po ang mga programa ng ating Administrasyong Marcos basta makakatulong sa mga mahirap. Basta pro-poor program, full support po ako," affirmed Go. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go is keen on knowing the government's strategies to enhance the healthcare system further. "Unang-una, as chairman po ng Senate Committee on Health, I am particularly interested to know the government's policy direction in terms of strengthening further our healthcare system. Importante po para sa akin ang health. Health is wealth," he stated. The senator also expects the President to also tackle crucial areas like food security, education, employment, agriculture, health, sports, and peace and order which directly concerns the most needy sectors of society. "Nabigla tayo sa panahon ng pandemya. Kaya gusto kong marinig sa ating Pangulo ay 'yung mga programa sa health. And of course, pagkain, laman ng tiyan, edukasyon, trabaho, agrikultura, kalusugan, sports, peace and order," Go explained. Continuing his relentless pursuit of healthcare accessibility, Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. These one-stop centers have streamlined access to medical assistance from various government agencies and has benefitted more or less ten million Filipinos so far, according to Department of Health data. In line with his commitment to making healthcare accessible to the poor, especially in remote areas, Go has also championed the establishment of Super Health Centers to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to communities. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.