PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 CHIZ: WE MUST EASE THE BURDENS OF OVERWORKED, UNDERPAID FILIPINOS Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero on Monday vowed to focus on crafting laws that ease the burdens of overworked and underpaid Filipinos, as he formally opened the third and final session of the 19th Congress. In his speech, Escudero called for a shift in priorities to address the immediate needs and challenges of the public, envisioning a Senate that "bridges social divides and builds a path to prosperity for every Filipino." "Our people are overworked, underpaid, and overburdened. A comfortable life has eluded them for generations," Escudero lamented. "Their dreams and struggles, more than any policy paper, provide what our legislative agenda should contain and inspire us to work hard towards the same," he stressed. "I say that it is time to reframe our work--and pivot to laws that would make the life of the Filipino easier." Escudero said the foremost task of senators is to be the "Chief Common Sense Officers of the government," believing that common sense is crucial for bringing ease to the lives of Filipinos. The Senate President lamented the frequent absence of common sense in government. "Ang hirap lang palagi sa common sense, hindi po madalas common. Hindi nakikita sa maraming ahensya, opisyal at empleyado ng pamahalaan," he noted. Escudero stressed that the Senate should lead in applying common sense to balance and properly address every issue and problem it aims to solve. In calling for a fundamental change in lawmaking priorities, Escudero criticized the current focus on laws that primarily benefit big businesses. "I have noticed that we have passed a raft of laws that ease the burden on big business, that provide for ease of paying taxes, that provide ease of unloading bad loans," he observed. The Senate President questioned the absence of legislation aimed at improving essential aspects of daily life for the general population. "Bakit walang ease of commuting and connecting? Ease of finishing school and finding work? Ease of healthcare for the sick? Ease of acquiring justice? Ease of growing food and feeding our families?" he asked. Escudero committed to ensuring that every law and budget decision is made with the best interests of the Filipino people in mind. He detailed the Senate's meticulous approach to lawmaking, including trimming lengthy provisions, reducing projected costs, testing for constitutionality, and addressing stakeholders' concerns. "We do this because legislative haste often leads to time and resources wasted," Escudero noted. "Bills that are not forged in the fire of debate often come out half-baked, and eventually require remedial sequels." Escudero assured that the Senate will ensure well-crafted laws reach the President's desk, with a particular focus on the annual budget. "Sisiguraduhin po natin na pulido ang mga batas naaabot sa mesa ng Pangulo," Escudero said. He emphasized the importance of meticulous decision-making in the budget process, recognizing the hard-earned taxes paid by Filipinos and the debt burdens future generations will bear. "Dahil pagpapawisan ng taumbayan ang buwis na popondo dito, at papasanin ng kanilang mga anak ang pambayad sa utang na pupuno dito, dapat ang trilyon-trilyong pisong bubunuin nila ay dapat lang maghatid ng ginhawa sa kanilang buhay," he said. Escudero highlighted that the Senate's role extends beyond lawmaking to correcting wrongs and flawed policies. "To write laws is not the only duty of the Senate. It also has the duty to right wrongs and wrong policies," he explained. "To this end, irregularities will be probed. Relief will be provided, and justice will always be pursued without letup." Escudero also reaffirmed the Senate's independence, saying it is driven by debate and committed to scrutinizing government proposals without external influence. "Daily, our independence is livestreamed and blasted to all media platforms, where you see your senators who can only be won over to a cause if you debate them, and not dictate upon them," Escudero pointed out. "It conveys one unchanging truth: that senators are subjects only of the people, and subsidiary of no other branch, party, person, or interest." He continued, "This time-honored tradition is what makes our institution strong and respected. We embrace the full ventilation of views, either in contra or in conformity, whether by those in the majority or in the minority. But at the end of the day, we vote. We divide the house, but only on issues, out of policy differences. Never should we allow politics keep our house divided permanently." The Senate President ended his speech with a quote from Quezon: "A Senate that serves the people, the way the people themselves want to be served. A Senate which works for the people, and which is worthy of their support. We cannot fail, for our failure is their failure, and our defeat will be their defeat." "For me, the reverse is also true. Our triumph, as a country and people, will be their triumph as well. And in this regard, your Senate shall not falter, and we will always prevail in the name of the Filipino people," he concluded. CHIZ: PAGAANIN ANG PASANIN NG MGA 'OVERWORKED' AT 'UNDERPAID' NA PINOY Nangako si Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero sa pagbubukas ng ikatlo at pinal na sesyon ng 19th Congress nitong Lunes na tututukan ang pagbuo ng mga batas na magpapagaan sa pasanin ng mga "overworked" at "underpaid" na Pilipino. Sa kanyang talumpati, nanawagan si Escudero sa pagbabago ng prayoridad upang pagtuunan ang kagyat na pangangailangan at hamon ng publiko, sabay paglalarawan sa Senado bilang tulay sa panlipunang dibisyon at magbubuo ng daan para sa kasaganaan ng bawat Pilipino. "Our people are overworked, underpaid, and overburdened. A comfortable life has eluded them for generations," giit ni Escudero. "Their dreams and struggles, more than any policy paper, provide what our legislative agenda should contain and inspire us to work hard." Sa kanyang panawagan para sa pagbabago ng mga prayoridad sa paggawa ng batas, binatikos ni Escudero ang kasalukuyang pokus na pabor sa malalaking negosyo. "I have noticed that we have passed a raft of laws that ease the burden on big business," ani Escudero. "Pati ease of paying taxes, at ease of unloading bad loans, meron tayo niyan." Kinuwestiyon din ng Senate President ang kakulangan ng mga batas na nagpapabuti sa pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay ng mga tao. "Bakit walang ease of commuting and connecting? Ease of finishing school and finding work? Ease of healthcare for the sick? Ease of acquiring justice? Ease of growing food and feeding our families?" tanong niya. Tiniyak ni Escudero na ang bawat batas at desisyon sa budget ay para sa interes ng mga Filipino. Idinetalye rin niya ang masusing diskarte sa paggawa ng batas, tulad ng pagputol ng mahahabang probisyon, pagbawas ng gastos, pagsubok sa konstitusyonalidad, at pagtugon sa mga alalahanin ng mga stakeholder. "We do this because legislative haste often leads to time and resources wasted," aniya. "Bills that are not forged in the fire of debate often come out half-baked. And these eventually require remedial sequels." Binigyang-diin ng beteranong mambabatas mula sa Sorsogon ang pangako ng Senado sa paghatid ng maayos na mga batas sa Pangulo. "Sisiguraduhin natin na pulido ang mga batas na aabot sa mesa ng Pangulo," pagtitiyak niya. Tinalakay din ni Escudero ang papel ng Senado sa taunang proseso ng budget, at binigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng makatwirang paggastos. "Dahil pagpapawisan ng taumbayan ang buwis na popondo dito, at papasanin ng kanilang mga anak ang pambayad sa utang na pupuno dito, dapat ang trilyon-trilyong pisong bubunuin nila ay dapat lang maghatid ng ginhawa sa kanilang buhay," pagbibigay-diin ni Escudero. Binanggit din ni Escudero ang dobleng papel ng Senado sa pagbuo ng batas at pagwasto sa mga maling polisiya. "To write laws is not the only duty of the Senate. It also has the duty to right wrongs and wrong policies. To this end, irregularities will be probed. Relief will be provided, and justice will always be pursued without letup." Pinagtibay ni Escudero ang kalayaan ng Senado at nangakong susuriin ang mga panukalang batas nang walang panglabas na impluwensya. "Daily, our independence is livestreamed and blasted to all media platforms, where you see your senators who can only be won over to a cause if you debate them, and not dictate upon them," ani Escudero. "It conveys one unchanging truth: that senators are subjects only of the people, and subsidiary of no other branch, party, person, or interest." Dagdag pa niya, "This time-honored tradition is what makes our institution strong and respected. We embrace the full ventilation of views, either in contra or in conformity, whether by those in the majority or in the minority. But at the end of the day, we vote. We divide the house, but only on issues, out of policy differences. Never should we allow politics keep our house divided permanently." Tinapos ni Escudero ang kanyang talumpati sa pamamagitan ng pahayag mula kay Quezon: "A Senate that serves the people, the way the people themselves want to be served. A Senate which works for the people, and which is worthy of their support. We cannot fail, for our failure is their failure, and our defeat will be their defeat." "For me, the reverse is also true. Our triumph, as a country and people, will be their triumph as well. And in this regard, your Senate shall not falter, and we will always prevail in the name of the Filipino people," pagtatapos ni Escudero.