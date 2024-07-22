STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE PRESIDENT'S 3RD STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS

I am more than satisfied in the President's SONA. I am grateful to the President for recognizing the Senate's swift action in concurring to his presidential proclamations granting amnesty to former rebels and we eagerly look forward to its effective implementation which will pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation.

I am proud to hear the President reaffirm his firm stance on defending our country's territorial and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea. His unwavering commitment provides strong assurance in protecting our national interests and sovereignty. ATIN ang West Philippine Sea.

Kaisa ako ng Pangulo sa pagbibigay ng pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa ating Sandatahang Lakas at Philippine Coast Guard, maging ang kanilang mga katuwang na mga sibilyan na walang sawang naninindigan at nakikipaglaban sa mga nagtatangkang mang-agaw ng ating teritoryo.

Additionally, I fully support his decision to ban POGOs. This decisive action, prompted by the negative impacts of POGO operations, is crucial for maintaining social order and safeguarding the welfare of our citizens.