Castellum, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with K2

VIENNA, Va., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. ("Castellum" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services Company focused on the federal government, is pleased to announce a new strategic alliance with Krilla Kaleiwahea, LLC ("K2").

The strategic alliance leverages Castellum’s deep experience, and through its subsidiaries , many decades of serving the U.S. Government, with K2’s experienced leadership team as well as its eligibility status as a Native Hawaiian government contractor, the relationship enables for set-aside department of defense (“DOD”) work of up to $100 million.

"We are very pleased to announce this important alliance with K2," said Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum, Inc . "Our combined capabilities and K2's Native Hawaiian status will enable us to jointly go after a broad array of government contracts across the DOD and civilian federal government. We are ecstatic to work with Jeffrey Krilla, Peter Krilla, and the K2 team ."

"Castellum is an ideal partner for us as we look to expand our capabilities and reach into the U.S. government," said Peter Krilla, Co-Founder of K2. "Castellum has excellent past performance, enabling us to bid on and win substantial new opportunities. We look forward to much success through this alliance."

About Krilla Kaleiwahea, LLC (K2):

K2 is an 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization bringing a world-class team with decades of combined government, military, and corporate experience to impactful government projects across the globe. K2 is committed to excellence and passionate about taking on meaningful projects that contribute positively to our clients, communities, and the world - www.k2-nho.com .

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - http://castellumus.com/.

