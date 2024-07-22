PARA ONGOING INVESTIGATION: BFA Law Reminds Paramount Global (Nasdaq:PARA) Stockholders to Contact Us about Continuing Investigation into the Merger

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is investigating whether the Paramount Global (Nasdaq:PARA) merger transaction is fair to minority shareholders, who are being offered up to $15 per share in exchange for their Paramount Class B Shares.



On July 7, 2024, Paramount Global announced that it had entered into a merger transaction with a consortium led by Skydance Media, RedBird Capital, and the Ellison Family (the “Skydance Consortium”). Minority shareholders will have no say over the merger transaction, as National Amusements, which controls nearly 80% of Paramount voting stock, is apparently unwilling to subject the merger to a vote of minority shareholders.

As part of the merger transaction, Class A shareholders are entitled to elect to receive $23 per share in cash. Class B shareholders, however, are entitled to elect to receive a payout in cash of $15 per share, which will be prorated if enough shareholders elect to receive cash. BFA is concerned that the disparate treatment of Class B shareholders is unfair and violates Delaware law. As such, BFA believes the board of directors of Paramount Global, and National Amusements may have breached their fiduciary duties to Paramount Global Class B shareholders.

