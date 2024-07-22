Seawool by Chungsheng Chen and Eddie Wang Wins Iron A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual C. Design Cat.
Innovative Branding Project Seawool Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design by Prestigious A' Design AwardCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Seawool by Chungsheng Chen and Eddie Wang as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Seawool as an outstanding example of exceptional design within the graphic industry.
Seawool's innovative branding approach, which integrates recycled oyster shells with professional techniques and style, aligns with current trends in sustainable fashion. By embodying the brand spirits of sustainability, innovation, and approachability, Seawool demonstrates its relevance to the industry and potential customers. This unique blend of fashion and environmental consciousness sets a new standard for the graphic design community.
The award-winning design of Seawool stands out through its sophisticated brand image, which elegantly represents the pursuit of fashion and quality. The logo, presented in uppercase, symbolizes a spirit of continuous innovation, while the double letter "o" signifies perpetual renewal and circular sustainability. The standard font incorporates elements of waves and upward motion, reflecting Seawool's respect for nature and commitment to ongoing progress.
Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Seawool's potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This recognition motivates the brand's team to continue their dedication to excellence and innovation, fostering further exploration and development in the field of sustainable fashion. Seawool's success demonstrates the power of combining expertise, creativity, and environmental consciousness to create a brand that resonates with consumers and industry professionals alike.
Team Members
Seawool was designed by a talented team of individuals, each contributing their expertise to the project. ChungSheng Chen and Eddie Wang, the lead designers, were instrumental in crafting the brand's visual identity. TingYuan Lin and EnYang Chen provided valuable insights and support throughout the design process. The project also benefited from the collaboration of Tainan University of Technology/Product Design Department, Acdesign Associates International Co., Ltd, Creative Tech Textile Co., Ltd, and Hans Global LLC.
About Chungsheng Chen and Eddie Wang
Prof. Chen, holding Master and Bachelor degrees in Industrial Design, has been an associate professor teaching product design and creative design thinking at the university level for over 30 years. As a practicing designer and university design instructor, he has played an active role in the creative design industry, designing and earning accolades for hundreds of products. Prof. Chen has also guided numerous award-winning student works and projects. Additionally, he established his own design studio focusing on strategic design thinking, product planning, and branding services, assisting many SME companies in acquiring project funding from the government.
About Tainan University of Technology/Product Design Department
Established in 1965, Tainan University of Technology is an institution that upholds "cultural creativity" as its core value. The university is dedicated to educating talents with the ability to apply practical skills and embrace humanistic technology, aligning with the needs of society and industries. To achieve this goal, Tainan University of Technology positions itself as a technology university that advances "cultural and creative teachings," nurturing students who can make meaningful contributions to their respective fields.
About acdc Creative
acdesign associates international, located in Tainan, southern Taiwan, is headed by Alvin Chin, founder and chief designer. The company specializes in product design, visual design, product planning, branding, and management, offering a comprehensive range of services to clients. With a focus on creativity and innovation, acdesign associates international strives to deliver exceptional design solutions that meet the unique needs of each project.
About A' Design Award
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, dedication, and innovative thinking of designers who contribute to their respective fields and improve quality of life through their work. This recognition is a testament to the thoroughness and competence of the awarded designs, which integrate industry best practices and provide practical solutions that make the world a better place.
About A' Design Award
The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a distinguished competition that welcomes participation from a diverse range of talented individuals and organizations within the graphic design and visual communication industries. By taking part in this esteemed award, participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries and open to entries from countries worldwide. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the awards aim to inspire and advance the principles of good design on a global scale. Interested individuals can explore more about the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://graphicaward.com
