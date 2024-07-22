Lulus Unveils New Strategic Initiative with D’Amelio Footwear

Launching on July 29, Addition of D’Amelio Footwear Further Expands Successful "Lulus Loves" Campaign, Bringing Today's Most Sought-After Brands to Customers Everywhere





CHICO, Calif., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with D'Amelio Footwear, a brand synonymous with trendsetting style and youthful energy and founded by social media phenoms, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. The partnership, designed to amplify Lulus' influence within the Gen Z demographic and enable both brands to captivate broader audiences worldwide, will be spotlighted within Lulus' successful "Lulus Loves" campaign, featuring a limited-edition capsule collection from today's most sought-after brands.



“Lulus is dedicated to empowering women to look and feel their best, and our partnership with female-led D'Amelio Footwear not only introduces highly sought-after products for our customers but also solidifies our position as a one-stop shopping destination globally," said Laura Deady, Chief Merchandising Officer, Lulus. "Following the success of our collaborations with Boys Lie, Levi's®, and Vans, we are thrilled to bring D’Amelio Footwear to our customers as we continue to enhance brand value and expand our market reach.”

The “ Lulus Loves: D’Amelio Footwear ” capsule will launch with a limited footwear collection on July 29, blending Lulus’ timeless, unapologetically feminine style with the dynamic presence of Dixie and Charli and the versatility of their sought after footwear line. Designed to fit all of life’s occasions big or small, the collection will feature a wide variety of footwear styles, perfect for event weddings, homecoming, back to school, daywear and more.

Dixie D'Amelio said, "As we explored the possibilities of expanding our brand, teaming up with Lulus just clicked. Lulus isn't just one of the first major retailers to carry our collection—it's a brand we love. We admire how, like D’Amelio Footwear, Lulus helps women look and feel amazing for any occasion. We were so sure we’d be a perfect fit that we slid into their DM’s with a wild idea: let’s make it happen!”

“Lulus is the ultimate destination for our collection and we're equally honored and thrilled to introduce our new Lulus Loves capsule to our followers," added Charli D'Amelio. "We designed D’Amelio Footwear with our community in mind. Self-expression is such an important part of our community and we can’t wait to see how they personalize their style through what they discover at Lulus. "

Lulus was attracted to D'Amelio Footwear for its accessible luxury. The footwear line features a range of styles including boots, platform slides, sneakers, pumps, sandals, and more – designed with style, comfort, and quality in mind. At launch, Lulus will feature a curated collection of D’Amelio Footwear’s top styles, including the Leena sandal, Ravina slide, Sono sneaker, Kamila pump and more. Additional styles will be available throughout the year.

Lulus Loves: D'Amelios IRL Preview Event

To mark the launch of the new Lulus Loves: D’Amelio Footwear capsule, Lulus will host an in-store meet and greet with Dixie and Charli D'Amelio at the Lulus on Melrose store in Los Angeles. The preview event, scheduled for Saturday, July 27, will provide fans the opportunity to meet the sisters and shop the new footwear collection ahead of its official release on Monday, July 29. The preview event offers a valuable opportunity for customers to engage with the D'Amelios and gain early access to this highly anticipated collection.

Lulus Loves: D’Amelios Meets TImes Square

Furthermore, Lulus will support the launch with an array of dynamic marketing initiatives, featuring a dedicated campaign shoot starring the D’Amelios, engaging activations across social media platforms, and the unveiling of the campaign on a prominent billboard in Times Square.

“For Lulus' inaugural celebrity partnership of this magnitude, our marketing campaign aims to push boundaries,” said Patrick Buchanan, SVP Marketing at Lulus. “With their distinctive personalities and dedicated fan base, the D'Amelio sisters bring unparalleled influence. We are strategically leveraging integrated strategies across social media, online platforms, in-person activations, and out-of-home advertising to position the Lulus brand at the forefront and cultivate the next generation of brand evangelists. It’s a very exciting time to be at Lulus, as the brand continues to become a household name.”

Lulus Loves

Lulus Loves capsules bring together compelling brands that intersect with Lulus’ core customers, providing them with more options to enhance their shopping experience and make Lulus their go-to shopping destination for all occasions. Additional brands featured in the series include Boys Lie, Levi’s®, and Vans, with additional brands to be announced later.

For more details about this exclusive event and the upcoming Lulus Loves: D’Amelio Footwear launch, please visit www.lulus.com and follow us on social media.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for all of life’s fashionable moments. Our aim is to make every woman feel beautiful, celebrated and as if she’s the most special version of herself for every occasion – from work desk to dream date or cozied up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

About D’Amelio Footwear

The D'Amelio family, referred to as the "first family of TikTok" by The Guardian have quickly become digital phenomenons. The family social media megastars have a combined social following of over 400 million. In May of 2023, they launched D'Amelio Footwear, which is their first endeavor under their most recent family venture, D'Amelio Brands. D'Amelio Brands was formulated using the family's unparalleled marketing and business knowledge combined with their unique understanding and connection to fans around the globe. The company's goal is to empower small and diverse businesses, launching brands that resonate with their audience and reflect their ever-changing interests. The family plans to roll out even more brands & products this year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

Contact

Abbygail Reyes

Vice President, Communications

press@lulus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b1fa2aa-61e6-4428-a1b0-22848d1297b3