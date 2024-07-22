Calibre Appoints Sian Tasaka to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sian Tasaka to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately.



Ms. Tasaka is a highly skilled mining finance professional with expertise in financial analysis, financial reporting and debt structuring. For the past 25 years Sian has been a key member of the Endeavour Financial team as Associate Director - Financial Analysis, advising mining clients on debt structuring for resource-based projects, cash flow modeling, valuations, risk management and project financing. She has been instrumental in providing senior management at client mining companies with actionable insights and recommendations for optimal capital structures as well as strategic M&A decisions. Ms. Tasaka holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. She has also achieved the globally recognized Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation focused on financial analysis, portfolio management and ethics.

Blayne Johnson, Chairman of Calibre stated: “On behalf of the Board of Calibre Mining, I am delighted to welcome Sian Tasaka to our Board of Directors. Sian is a seasoned mining finance professional whose decades of experience in advising natural resource clients on strategic initiatives and project financing are invaluable. Her deep expertise in mining finance, extensive global network, and proven leadership will greatly contribute to Calibre’s growth as we advance towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer in the Americas.”

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

