SingPost Achieves Dual Milestones in Logistics Excellence with TAPA TSR Certification and Ground Transportation Award
From left to right: Mr. Shahrin Abdol Salam (CEO Singapore of SingPost), Mr. Vincent Phang (Group CEO of SingPost), Mr. Tony Lugg (Chairman of TAPA APAC), Mr. Eng Keat Lee (Head, Strategy, Communications and Property of SingPost)
Ground Transportation Excellence in eCommerce SCRS Award and TAPA TSR Level 3 Certification Mark Industry LeadershipSINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Post (SingPost), a leading provider of eCommerce logistics solutions, has been honoured with the Supply Chain Resilience and Sustainability (SCRS) Award for Ground Transportation Excellence in eCommerce by the Transported Asset Protection Association Asia Pacific (TAPA APAC). On 12 July 2024, Mr. Tony Lugg, Chairman of TAPA APAC, presented the SCRS Award to Mr. Vincent Phang, Group CEO of SingPost, Mr. Shahrin Abdol Salam, CEO Singapore of SingPost, and Mr. Lee Eng Keat, Head, Strategy, Communications and Property of SingPost, in recognition of their achievement.
The SCRS Award for Ground Transportation Excellence in eCommerce was conferred to SingPost as it demonstrated exceptional performance in maintaining secure, resilient, and sustainable ground transportation operations in the eCommerce logistics sector.
First eCommerce Company in Singapore to Achieve TAPA TSR Level 3 Certification
SingPost has also become the first eCommerce company in Singapore to attain TAPA Trucking Security Requirements (TSR) Level 3 certification. This accolade underscores SingPost's dedication to setting new benchmarks in supply chain security and operational excellence within the logistics sector.
The SCRS Award was initially announced at the prestigious SCRS Conference 2024 on 25 June 2024 in Shanghai, China, a hallmark event organised annually by TAPA APAC that attracted over 250 supply chain professionals.
Significance of TAPA Certifications
TAPA certifications such as Facility Security Requirements (FSR) and Trucking Security Requirements (TSR) serve as benchmarks demonstrating adherence to stringent security measures to mitigate risks effectively. With over 750 member companies, government agencies, and customs partners in the region, TAPA APAC is the fastest-growing supply chain community in Asia Pacific.
The TAPA TSR Level 3 certification signifies SingPost's adherence to the highest security protocols in trucking operations, encompassing rigorous employee management, secure cargo handling protocols, and advanced cargo tracking technologies. Compliance with the TAPA TSR Standard not only optimises delivery performance and enhances customer trust but also leads to substantial cost savings crucial for large-scale logistics operations. Recognised by Singapore Customs and Airport Police, this certification validates SingPost's ability to safeguard shipments, especially high-value goods, during transit.
Mr. Tony Lugg commended SingPost on its accomplishment, stating, "Achieving TAPA TSR Level 3 certification demonstrates SingPost's steadfast commitment to enhancing logistics security standards, underscoring their merit for the SCRS Award. This achievement not only sets a new industry benchmark for eCommerce businesses in Singapore and the region but also reinforces SingPost's leadership in ensuring safe and reliable supply chain operations."
Mr. Shahrin Abdol Salam, CEO Singapore of SingPost, expressed pride in the company's achievement, stating, "We are honoured to receive recognition from TAPA APAC for our excellence in ground transportation. This achievement reflects our continuous efforts to innovate and elevate standards in response to evolving business needs, ensuring secure, reliable, and efficient logistics solutions for our customers.”
Industry Impact
TAPA Members include many of the Top Fortune 500 companies. TAPA provides Fortune 500 companies with significant value through enhanced security measures, risk mitigation, and industry collaboration. By adhering to TAPA’s Facility, Trucking, and Air Cargo Security Requirements, companies experience lesser supply chain disruption and increased resilience.
TAPA Standards are globally recognised benchmarks that validate SingPost's adherence to rigorous security protocols in logistics operations. SingPost's attainment of TAPA TSR Level 3 certification and recognition with the SCRS Award represent significant milestones in its pursuit of security and operational excellence. These achievements underscore SingPost's commitment to setting industry benchmarks and enhancing standards in supply chain security, thereby strengthening the overall integrity, resilience, and sustainability of global supply chains.
About TAPA APAC
The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) is the leading global association that unites supply chain industry leaders and organizations with the common aim of upholding the highest standards of supply chain resilience and sustainability. In Asia Pacific, TAPA APAC is the fastest growing supply chain community of over 750 member companies, government agencies and custom partners in the region. TAPA certifications like Facility Security Requirements (FSR) and Trucking Security Requirements (TSR) serve as indicators of a company's dedication to enforcing rigorous security protocols to mitigate risks efficiently.
