Organic Honey Market Projected to Hit $1.06 Billion by 2030 with 5.5% CAGR – North America Dominates

The organic honey market was valued at $605 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,060.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Organic Honey Market by Type (Alfalfa, Buckwheat, Wildflower, Clover and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Households, and Others), and Packaging (Glass Jar, Bottle, Tub and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global organic honey market was estimated at $605 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021-2030.

Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further boosts the organic honey market.

Rise in demand for organic food among people across the globe, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts around the world, surge in demand for high nutrient content and quality food, growing awareness about healthy foods among people are expected to drive the growth of the global organic honey market. On the other hand, rising concerns about the purity of the product is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, rise in utilization of honey in drugs and health products is expected to create tremendous opportunities in the industry.

The buckwheat segment to lead the trail

By type, the buckwheat segment generated the highest share in 2020, garnering two-fifths of the organic honey market. The ability of organic buckwheat to improve recovery after surgical procedures with high blood loss drives the segment growth. The Alfalfa segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is because they have antibacterial properties and offer a probiotic action.

North America to dominate by 2030

By region, North America held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the organic honey market, owing to the rise in the number of health-conscious individuals in this region. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in industrialization in this region.

Prominent Market Players

• Heavenly Organics, LLC,

• Little Bee Impex,

• Nature Nate's Honey Co.,

• Barkman Honey,LLC,

• Dabur Ltd.,

• GloryBee, Inc.,

• Rowse Honey Ltd.,

• McCormick & Company,

• Madhava Honey LTD,

• Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the organic honey market size of buckwheat segment remained the dominant segment in 2020 and is expected to gain market share in the coming years.

By application, the food & beverages sector is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR during the organic honey market forecast period.

By region, North America led in terms of the global organic honey market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

