Ajay K. Ohri of The Alka Ohri Foundation to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 2018 analysis by Clinical and Translational Medicine of chemotherapies shows failure rates of 90% (±5). While chemotherapy has been proven to prolong the life of cancer patients, chemotherapy is very hard on the patient and not a cure. Ajay Ohri of The Alka Ohri Foundation experienced these statistics when his wife, Alka, was diagnosed with Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (MTNBC HER2–), which accounts for 10 to 20% of all breast cancer cases. Because of the fast growth rate and high risk of metastasis with MTNBC HER2–, most patients receive aggressive chemotherapy that negatively impacts the patient’s quality of life and chances of survival. “Because one out of three women are diagnosed with breast cancer today, all women need to look at the food that they eat and begin managing their stress levels,” explains Ajay.

“With life-threatening disease, we need to ask what we are doing on a holistic front in addition to medical interventions. The holistic side is showing a lot of promise but is being discouraged by health insurance companies. When my wife was first diagnosed, not knowing what to do, even with my background in pharmaceuticals, we went with the flow and she started taking chemo. While the tumor was brought down to less than a centimeter, and she underwent surgery to remove the remaining tumor, a very small dot remained. The next recommendation was radiation. Although we complied, we were still asking ourselves if we were doing the right thing.”

“A year later, Alka was still with us but suffering from the side effects of chemo and radiation. Not until her stage of cancer went from one to three in one month and the cancer had metastasized in her lungs did we begin learning about the holistic side of cancer treatment. Alka began meditating, exercising, and practicing yoga. While doctors were offering some holistic advice, we received nothing beyond that. Psychologically beaten, cancer patients are scared and physically weak. They have so many things going on in their minds, knowing exactly what to do to on their own is extremely difficult without solid support,” shares Ajay.

Hospitals don’t have the financial resources to spend on holistic treatments and insurance companies are not reimbursing for them. “Too often, a hospital system has one nutritionist for the entire campus taking care of too many patients—all because insurance companies don’t reimburse the costs of nutritionists. It’s the same for yoga, acupuncture, personal exercise coaches, and alternative medication. Not until I met with integrative oncologists who know the benefits of holistic treatment from studies and practice did I begin to understand what Alka really needed,” shares Ajay.

Cancer patients are overwhelmed. “Don’t you think they should be educated alongside chemo and radiation about all possible therapies and benefits when they go to the hospital? Should they be put on the treadmill, perhaps, to help them walk? Taught how to meditate to help them relax? Holistic therapies and treatments should be made available, and they are not simply because insurance does not reimburse for them. This is why I started The Alka Ohri Foundation— to help educate women in two categories: preexisting conditions (family history) and holistic therapies. Green juicing, exercise, meditation, yoga, are all less expensive to insurance companies than chemo and radiation.

“Getting to holistic early in treatment is vital for quality of life and survival,” explains Ajay. “Everything rises and falls on our body’s immune system. A weak immune system can increase inflammation which can affect sugar levels, cancer, heart disease, cirrhosis—you name it. Holistic therapies relax the mind and reduce stress. The best way to build a strong immune system is through the breath, or meditation. Yoga relaxes the body, strengthening the immune system. What does exercise do? It boosts your immunity. And all of this has to be combined with proper nutrition. Then there’s food-food and food-medication interactions to consider. Patients must be educated about what food is going to support healing, which is where an oncology nutritionist can help.

“The Alka Ohri Foundation is working on a program to put all of these variables in place,” explains Ajay. “We are currently working with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Sloan-Kettering, who are each looking at 50 cancer patients on chemo and as well as holistic therapies. These patients will receive yoga training, work with an oncology nutritionist, and other holistic therapies. After the 12-month studies, the resulting programs will be phenomenal.

“I don’t want any woman to suffer the way my Alka suffered,” shares Ajay. “There is a better way. All women afflicted by cancer can live happily with less suffering. This is the motive behind the foundation that I’ve put together. For a perspective on all we’re doing, please visit https://www.alkaohri.org/.”

