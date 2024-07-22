David Speirs must apologise for spamming South Australians with 2.00am wake-up call

Release date: 22/07/24

Liberal leader David Speirs must publicly apologise after the SA Liberal Party woke South Australians up with unsolicited text messages at 2.00am over the weekend.

Worst of all, the SA Liberal Party is a repeat offender, after previously waking South Australians up with robocalls at 6.00am and at the time pledging it would “never happen again”.

In the latest bungle, South Australians have reported being woken up at about 2.00am on Saturday morning with an unsolicited political text message from the SA Liberal Party.

The messages coincided with a night of bad weather, with multiple weather warnings for winds of up to 100km/h and the last thing South Australians needed during that night was spam text messages from the Liberals.

This is just the latest example of the SA Liberals spamming South Australians with text messages and phone calls in the early hours of the morning.

In 2019, the SA Liberals robocalled households and mobile phones at 6.00am on two consecutive days, prompting a formal warning from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

At the time, the then Liberal Premier Steven Marshall promised “a thorough investigation”, although it isn’t clear whether this ever happened. He also pledged “this will not happen again”.

The State Government is pressing ahead with plans to ban unsolicited robocalls, which was a promise made at the last State Election, with legislation set to be introduced later in the year.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Nobody should be receiving unsolicited text messages at 2.00am from political parties.

Everyone has a right to sleep peacefully without being spammed by the Liberals.

Worst of all, the SA Liberal Party are repeat offenders, after robocalling South Australians at 6.00am not once, but twice, during the previous term of government.

Given the SA Liberal Party’s shabby track record in this area, David Speirs has no choice but to apologise to South Australians for yet again waking them up in the early hours of the morning with his party’s unwanted political messages.