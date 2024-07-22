In-Game Advertising Market Growing at 11% CAGR to Hit USD 17.6 Billion by 2030 | Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc

In-Game Advertising Market Value

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The in-game advertising market size was valued at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing popularity of video games has created a huge opportunity for in-game advertising. As more and more people spend time playing games, advertisers are recognizing the potential of reaching these audiences through in-game ads. In-game advertising involves displaying advertisements within a video game, either as banner ads, video ads, or product placements. Moreover, video games are now being played across a wide range of demographics, including age groups and gender. This means that advertisers have the opportunity to reach a diverse range of audiences through in-game ads, contributing to the in-game advertising market growth in the upcoming years.

The in-game advertising market is being driven by the increasing advertising budgets of advertisers who recognize the potential of in-game ads to reach a highly engaged audience. The popularity of mobile gaming has made in-game ads even more appealing to advertisers, as they can target a younger demographic that spends a significant amount of time playing mobile games.

In addition to the high engagement levels of gamers, in-game advertising also offers the advantage of being able to deliver targeted and personalized ads based on a user's behaviour and preferences within the game. This allows advertisers to create more effective and relevant campaigns that can increase engagement and drive conversions.

Furthermore, the in-game advertising market size is expected to continue to grow as gaming becomes even more popular and accessible on a global scale. With the increasing availability of high-speed internet and advanced gaming devices, the number of gamers is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

The global in-game advertising market share is segmented based on type, device type, and region. By type, it is classified into static ads, dynamic ads, advergaming. By device type, it is classified into pc/laptop, smartphone/tablet. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the in-game advertising market analysis report include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., MediaSpike Inc., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., WPP Plc.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global in-game advertising market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market.

