Author Tarra Judson Stariell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma is an aspect of life few of us escape. From psychology to pharmaceuticals to spirituality, many therapies are available for healing and yet, healing from intense trauma remains elusive. Author Tarra Judson Stariell knows all too well the challenges and benefits healing from trauma can bring. After joining the Peace Corps in the 1970s she returned to her native California to share a paranormal message she had received, asking her to “return home and share with your family and others that life as you know it on Planet Earth will end if humans do not change the way they are living.” After having desperately sought a way to impart this message from various disciplines, philosophies, religions, and modalities, she ended up living in a spiritual cult. Along with the others, she was brainwashed and battered until finally able to extricate herself. All this and her subsequent recovery and licensure as a psychotherapist is chronicled in her first book Sanity Lost and Found: A True Story of Brainwashing and Recovery. Her second book, Flashpoints of Awareness: Lessons Learned from a Life is her continued sharing of quantum physics, A Course in Miracles, and using healthy coping mechanisms for life’s challenges.

Returning to California after almost a decade of service to indigenous peoples of Colombia, she experienced intense culture shock. “In Colombia where I was volunteering, food was scarce. The market had sewage canals running through them. Meat was purchased from farmers and primitive quinaderas. When I returned to California, the grocery stores were so bright and clean, with enormous quantities of food,” explains Tarra. “The people who I had been working with for so long were starving, and the abundance of food here was overwhelming. The first time I opened a refrigerator I became nauseous. That’s when a healer came into my life.”

The reality is that healers, doctors, therapists are all human. “In Colombia, I had several spiritual experiences that I couldn’t explain, and I was searching madly for a way to share what I had experienced. When this man came into my life and told me he understood my experiences, said he could help me get closer to God, and shared his plan to create a spiritual healing community that would retreat from society, he was so comforting, and I was excited to be a part his community. After the experiences in Colombia, his concept was a very familiar,” shares Tarra.

As worldly as Tarra was, she didn’t know what she was getting herself into. “I ended up being in a cult for 12 years with four other women. We all wanted to make the world a better place; we all wanted to save the world; we all felt we had a calling. Systematically, we were all physically, psychologically and sexually abused. Once I got out, I was in therapy and my therapist suggested I write about my experience to help others. That’s how Sanity Lost and Found came about. It’s a true story of brainwashing and recovery,” explains Tarra.

After that, Tarra devoted her professional career to work with traumatized individuals and families, specializing in mind-body discipline. I became a faculty member and studied several modalities on how to reduce and heal from trauma. We worked with the government and Vietnam veterans.”

As a lifelong learner, Tarra continued her education. “I found a lot of answers in quantum physics. While quantum scientists have given us a lot of useful technology, they have also pointed out that we are all one and that we are living in a type of holographic experience. Life is really a classroom, and Shakespeare so wisely told us that ‘All the world’s a stage.’ But not until I came across A Course in Miracles, did I begin to understand the power of forgiveness and forgiving the nonsense that happens. Only then was I able to being working on forgiving that guy who broke my nose, helped me lose teeth, and sexually abused me. I began to realize that I had been projecting my own disparate relationship with myself onto him. He became the antagonist, but really I was my own antagonist. When I was able to look back on those 12 years of trauma as if it were a play being acted out on a stage, I was able to integrate the experience and truly forgive. I was no longer filled with vitriol,” shares Tarra.

That’s when she knew she had to share the power of forgiveness with everyone who is ready to hear the message. “Flashpoints of Awareness shares that there is cause and effect on this level of form in which we are living. Ultimately, nobody is wrong; nobody is a sinner. Through cause and effect, our thoughts manifest our reality. Without forgiveness, we manifest that trauma over and over again. When we are able to step back and watch our trauma as an audience member, as an interested observer, can we begin to see the big picture, our role in it, and how to truly begin our authentic healing journey. Flashpoints of Awareness is the story of my journey through my unconsciousness, learning how to use quantum physics to develop an internal GPS as the base point of using our spirit to guide us. Why wander around the streets when we all have this wonderful, God-given GPS?” asks Tarra.

Sanity Lost and Found and Flashpoints of Awareness are available on Amazon. Tarra can be reached by visiting her website at https://thecenterforselfdiscovery.com/.

