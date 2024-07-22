Stay Cool with Original Themed Paper Fans at SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park

Cool off with original novelty paper fans! All ages can enjoy the grand maze, situated in splendid greenery.

The paper fans depict the Forger family from the hit TV anime "SPY×FAMILY", featured in original designs available only at this collaboration event!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that from Saturday, July 13th, visitors to the limited-time collaboration event "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park" can receive a present of an original themed paper fan to cool off during the summer, available in limited quantities.

The paper fans depict the Forger family from the hit TV anime "SPY×FAMILY", featured in original designs available only at this collaboration event on Awaji Island.

■Overview

Product Launch: Saturday, July 13th (ends once out of stock)

Content: Visitors to the limited-time collaboration event "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park" can receive a present of an original themed paper fan.

Event Tickets: Available for purchase below

https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/9gIeFRzw7f/ticket0000027876

Price: Adults (above middle-school age): 2,600 - 3,000 yen

Children (5-11 years old): 1,600 - 1,900 yen

※All prices tax included.

※Children 11 and under must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter the "DOKIDOKI Maze". Guardians also require tickets for entry.

※Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the ticket sales website for details.

※For other details, please refer to the official homepage.

■Overview: "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park"

Dates: Saturday, April 20th - Sunday, October 20th

Location: Anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Content: Nijigen no Mori has unveiled two new areas for a limited-run collaboration event with TV anime "SPY×FAMILY" - the interactive "Heartthrob Maze" and "Flower Park" where visitors can enjoy taking photographs with characters appearing in special flower-themed outfits.

・"Heartthrob Maze" Details

As rookie agents in "the Westalis Intelligence Services' Eastern-Focused Division" (WISE), guests are challenged with a mission from the organization. In a large interactive maze covered with greenery, agents must use "Intellect", "Physicality", and "Perception" to complete 3 respective missions within a time limit of 30 minutes. Participants' "Spy Aptitude" is determined by missions completed and remaining time, and are rewarded with a corresponding original novelty good available only at Nijigen no Mori.

<MISSION 1> Intellect Type: Concentration Mission

<MISSION 2> Physicality Type: Hide-and-Seek Mission

<MISSION 3> Perception Type: Scavenger Hunt Mission

・"Flower Park" Details

The main photo spot area features original illustrations of 8 characters, including The Forgers, adorned with vibrant flower bouquets and garlands, and is free-of-charge for flower-themed photo opportunities.

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

※Operating hours may vary by season.

※Please refer to the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Price:

"Heartthrob Maze" Entry:

- Adults (above middle-school age): 2,600 - 3,000 yen

- Children (5-11 years old): 1,600 - 1,900 yen

"Flower Park" Entry: Free

※All prices tax included.

※Children 11 and under must be accompanied by at least one adult guardian to enter the "Heartthrob Maze". Guardians also require tickets for entry.

※Prices may vary by date. Please refer to the ticket sales website for details.

※For other details, please refer to the official homepage.

Tickets: Available for purchase below

https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/9gIeFRzw7f/ticket0000027876

■Overview: Original Goods and Collaboration Food

Limited-edition collaboration goods and menu items with original designs and motifs will be sold throughout the duration of the event. 15 merchandise items were launched with the event opening on Saturday, April 20th, including acrylic stands, badges, printed cookies, tile-shaped rice crackers, and more merchandise is available, featuring Forger family collaboration designs from the world of "SPY×FAMILY". Guests who make merchandise purchases of over 2,000 yen will receive an original "clear card" (randomly chosen from 8 designs).

Additionally, the "Mori no Terrace" restaurant and "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" kitchen car offer 10 total collaboration food items themed around the characters, including the "Starlight Lunchbox" featuring a hamburg steak with the Eden Academy's "Stella Stars" as a motif, the "Waku-waku Dessert Plate" with Bond and Anya-themed decorations, and the "Picnic Lunch Set" for picnicking in the nearby grassy fields. One collaboration food purchase comes with a limited-edition original coaster.

Notes:

・Details are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change.

・The most recent information can be found on the homepage linked below.

・The "Heartthrob Maze" can accommodate up to 4 people per group.

・"SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori" original mugs, previously announced as launching late June, are available for purchase as of June 22nd!

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/spy_family/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office

Tel: (+81) 799-64-7061