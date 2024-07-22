International Relations and Cooperation on meeting between Nigeria and South Africa

On 19 July 2024, Mr Ronald Lamola, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa and Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, held a meeting on the sidelines of the African Union Executive Council in Accra, Ghana.

The two Ministers reaffirmed the existing strong historical bilateral relations and bonds of friendship and solidarity between South Africa and Nigeria and committed to redouble their efforts to expand and deepen cooperation in between the two countries in various sectors. In this regard, the Ministers undertook to finalise preparations for the upcoming session of the Bi-National Commission, which is scheduled to take place in South Africa.

The Ministers further exchanged views on regional and continental matters including peace and security on the African continent. In particular, the two countries expressed grave concern at the on-going conflict in Sudan which has resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives, exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, displaced millions of people, affecting women and children, and led to the total destruction of critical infrastructure.

The Ministers reiterated a call for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the conflict and the commencement of a process to expedite access to humanitarian assistance.

To this end, both nations call on the international community to take urgent, concrete and practical steps that will facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan in an inclusive manner.

