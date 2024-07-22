Submit Release
Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi tables Budget Vote for Office of the Premier, 23 Jul

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will this week Tuesday, 23 July 2024, table the 2024/25 Budget Vote and Policy Speech for Office of the Premier before the North West Provincial Legislature.

In his speech, Premier Mokgosi is expected to outline policy priorities and initiatives that Office of Premier will lead in an effort to build a capable workforce and accelerated delivery of services.

The Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be delivered as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 23 July 2024
Venue: North West Provincial Legislature
Time: 14h00

Members of the media are invited to attend the tabling and must confirm their attendance with Kelebogile Modiselle on KModiselle@nwpg.gov.za or Bonolo Mohlakoana on BMohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za   by sending their full names, media houses and ID numbers for access to the North West Provincial Legislature precinct. 
 
The Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be broadcast live on various Office of the Premier social media platforms.

For enquiries contact:

Sello Tatai 
Spokesperson to the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell:064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842 
Email:  statai38@gmail.com

Or

Brian Setswambung 
Provincial Head of Communications 
Office of the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell:076 012 4501 
Email:bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za 
 

