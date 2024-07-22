Submit Release
Gauteng launches GPN WIFI in Kromdraai

Residents of Kromdraai in the Westrand received an early Christmas gift, and they can now access free WIFI provided by the Gauteng government through the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN). The GPN WIFI was launched today at library and Matla Combined School.

The GPN WIFI is provided by the Gauteng Department of e-Government (e-Gov) a department established to modernize government services in Gauteng. The departments’ main role it’s to roll out broadband connectivity which seeks to connect all public facilities such as schools and hospitals. It also provides free Public WIFI for Gauteng communities.

MEC for the Gauteng Department of e-Government, Mr Bonginkosi Dhlamini who unveiled the sites said the WIFI will ensure that Gauteng residents have free access to the internet, enabling them to participate in digital activities that can further their education, skills, and career prospects.

“As a government, we want to ensure that Gauteng residents are able to access services through digital means. Nowadays, we do not expect people to wait in long queues to access certain services that can easily be accessed online. This can only be achieved through the power of technology and connectivity,” Dhlamini said.

The event was also graced by the Executive Mayor of Mogale City, Cllr Danny Thupane who mentioned that his community struggles a lot with connectivity because it is situated in the outskirts of Westrand.

“We are very excited for this opportunity. It is not only the network that is an issue in these parts but our people struggle with the ever-increasing prices of data. This project will go a long way in allowing our people to access the internet and participate in the digital world,” Thupane said.

The GPN also enhances the efficiency of service delivery and eliminates unnecessary duplication of ICTs in the Gauteng provincial government while ensuring that information systems remain secure. 

