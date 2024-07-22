Strategic Analysis Of The Global Gamma Oryzanol Market 2024 – 2033

Gamma Oryzanol Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gamma oryzanol market has shown robust growth, expanding from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.77 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. It will grow to $2.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is driven by increased consumer awareness of natural antioxidants' health benefits, expansion in the dietary supplements industry, rising use of gamma oryzanol in pharmaceuticals for its cholesterol-lowering and anti-inflammatory properties, its growing adoption in sports nutrition products, and its application in cosmetics for antioxidant and anti-aging benefits.

Growing Demand for Natural and Functional Food Ingredients

The growing demand for natural and functional food ingredients is anticipated to propel the gamma oryzanol market's growth. This trend is driven by increasing consumer preference for clean-label products, the rise in lifestyle-related chronic diseases, and a growing focus on sustainable, naturally sourced ingredients. For example, a report by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada indicated that the retail sales value of health and wellness foods in the U.S. rose to $191.9 billion in 2021, and the sector is expected to reach $218.1 billion by 2025. Gamma oryzanol, as a natural ingredient, enhances food products' nutritional profile and health benefits, supporting cardiovascular health and providing antioxidant protection.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Merck KGaA, Fujifilm Corporation, and Swanson Health Products Inc. are focusing on innovative product development. For example, Ricela Group introduced a vegetarian capsule containing 300 mg of gamma oryzanol, reflecting the market's emphasis on clean-label and nutrient-rich options. Innovations in extraction and formulation technologies, growth in personalized nutrition, and increased online retailing of health supplements are major trends shaping the market.

Segments:

• By Component: 24-Methylene Cycloartanyl Ferulate, Campesteryl Ferulate, Cycloartenyl Ferulate

• By Application: Sports Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: Europe and Asia-Pacific

Europe was the largest region in the gamma oryzanol market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities, highlighting the rapid expansion expected in Asia-Pacific.

