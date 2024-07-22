Global Hair Removal Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hair Removal Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hair removal products market has shown strong growth in recent years, growing from $4.16 billion in 2023 to $4.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. It will grow to $5.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly products, changing fashion trends, rising awareness about personal grooming, increasing disposable incomes, and the overall demand for hair removal products.

Rising Number of Grooming Businesses Drives Market Growth

The rising number of grooming businesses is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the hair removal products market. Grooming businesses provide comprehensive services catering to clients' aesthetic preferences and hygiene needs, enhancing their overall grooming experience. Cultural norms, personal grooming preferences, and aesthetic trends drive individuals to seek smooth skin and hair-free areas for reasons such as hygiene, comfort, and self-confidence. According to a report published by the International SPA Association (ISPA) in April 2024, the US spa business saw a rise in overall revenue from $18.1 billion in 2021 to $20.1 billion in 2023, an increase of over 11%. This rising number of grooming businesses is driving growth in the hair removal product market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global hair removal products market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16073&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the hair removal products market include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Braun GmbH, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Rica Group, Lumenis Be Ltd., Cynosure, American International Industries, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Solta Medical, Fotona D.o.o, Sciton Medical & Aesthetic Laser Technologies, Silkn beauty Ltd., Tria Beauty Inc., Nair, Flamingo, Lynton Lasers, SoftSheen Carson Inc., Sue Ismiel and Daughters, Italwax, Parissa Laboratories Inc., The Darent Wax Company Ltd., Le Club Perron Rigot, Sally Hansen Inc., Starpil Wax Co.

These companies are innovating solutions such as sugaring hair removal products to meet the diverse needs of consumers seeking effective and skin-friendly hair removal methods. For example, in February 2021, Sugar Wax, a UK-based company, launched Glow Goop, a sugar hair remover and exfoliant made with cane sugar, water, and organic lemon juice. This product offers a gentle and eco-friendly alternative to traditional waxes, reducing skin irritation and providing a less painful hair removal experience.

Segments

• Product: Waxing, Creams, Electronic Device, Razor

• Gender: Men, Women

• Distribution Channel: Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Face, Body, Ear, Nose, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the hair removal products market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness regarding personal grooming and rising disposable incomes.

