PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 22, 2024 EdCom 2 to DepEd: implement effective learning intervention recovery program for K to 12 learners Commissioners of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) at the House of Representatives today filed House Resolution No. 1805, urging the Department of Education to suspend the regular academic program for 8-12 weeks and implement an effective learning recovery program for K to 12 learners to ensure that they attain functional literacy and numeracy. According to the World Bank study, 9 out of 10 Filipino children aged 10 are unable to read and understand a simple text appropriate for their age, further estimating a learning gap of 5.5 years. "To say that these figures are alarming is an understatement. The Philippines consistently ranks among the lowest in international large-scale assessments, and we cannot just sit down and do business as usual. We need to urgently and strategically address the learning gap and ensure that our learners are able to achieve necessary academic standards," says EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Representative Roman Romulo. House Resolution No. 1805 introduced by EDCOM 2 Commissioners Rep Romulo and Jose Francisco Benitez intends to suspend the regular school schedule for 8 weeks to allow the uninterrupted and focused implementation of the learning recovery program. The House Resolution also urges conducting assessments for all learners before the start of the intervention program to determine the level of proficiency of each learner. It further recommends assessing learners at the end of the program to ascertain if additional intervention is needed to help them achieve the required competencies for their grade level. "We understand the intention of DepEd's National Learning Recovery Program and Catch-Up Fridays but these seem to be insufficient to close the learning gaps of struggling learners. In EDCOM's school visits and consultations, we have observed that learners are not only catching up for proficiencies of their current grade level but are also lacking the proficiencies of earlier grade levels. Remediation should therefore be continuous throughout the year. And remedial teaching should be targeted and differentiated according to varying learning needs of struggling learners," says EDCOM 2 Commissioner Rep Benitez.