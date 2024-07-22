Submit Release
Invitation – Ascom Half-Year Results Conference 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to the online Half-Year Results Conference 2024 of Ascom Holding AG.

There are two ways to participate in our conference:

  • A conference call will be set up where analysts and media representatives can ask questions after the presentation.

  • In addition, a live audio webcast with synchronized presentation slides including Q&A will be available. 

Date: Tuesday 6 August 2024

Starting Time: 10:00 a.m. CET

Dial In: Link Conference Call

Webcast: Link Live Audio Webcast

Note: If you have any questions, please dial into the conference call just before the end of the webcast. To ask questions, press *14. An operator will greet you and invite you to ask your questions.


Ascom will publish the press release, the presentation, and the Half-Year Report 2024 on August 6, 2024, at 06:30 a.m. CEST on www.ascom.com/investors/reports&presentations.

Best regards,

Daniel Lack
Senior VP Legal & Communications/IR

