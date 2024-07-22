MACAU, July 22 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Tropical Storm Prapiroon

Update Time: 2024-07-22 11:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Low

The tropical cyclone Prapiroon over the northern part of the South China Sea has been moving north-northwest in the past few hours and made landfall at the Hainan Island. After crossing Hainan Island, it will enter BeiBu Gulf. Since the circulation of Prapiroon is relatively small and is 400 km away from Macao, the chances of issuing signal no. 3 is relatively low unless Prapiroon takes an easterly path. However, under the influence of the outer rainband of Prapiroon, frequent showers with thunderstorms are expected on the 22nd, with winds reaching wind force 6 with gusts occasionally. Meanwhile, tropical cyclone “Gaemi” will continue to develop over the sea east of the Philippines, and it is expected to move towards the sea east of the Taiwan region.

Meanwhile, under the combined influence of the astronomical tide, flooding of 0.3 meters or below (based on the road level of Porto Interior) is forecasted to occur within the inner harbor area in the morning on Monday. The public is advised to stay tuned with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.