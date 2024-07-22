Submit Release
Registration Opening for “Cybersecurity Fundamental Training Course (2024)”

MACAU, July 22 - In order to raise the awareness of computer security and strengthen the ability to identify computer risks for workers from corporate offices in Macao, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will organize three classes for the “Cybersecurity Fundamental Training Course (2024)”, which will take place on 12th, 19th and 26th of September, 2024 (19:00 – 22:00) respectively at the Auditorium of Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre. The course will introduce basic theory and knowledge of cybersecurity, potential threats in the world of internet, and different types of attack and defense strategies. The course is free and 50 seats are available for each class.

Participants are welcome for workers who are required to use computer in workplace (priority will be given to employees to private critical infrastructure operators, as well as employees of small and medium enterprises). Online registration is available from 09:00 on 22nd July, 2024 through the Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Center website https://events.cpttm.org.mo/seminar/342, and the deadline for registration is 17:45 on 12th August, 2024.

For details of the course, please visit the website of CTT (Telecommunication Area) (http://telecommunications.ctt.gov.mo). In case of any enquiries about this course, please contact Mr. Lu (Tel: 8396 8894) or Ms. Wong (Tel: 8396 8895) of the Public Relations and Communications Area of CTT, or email to prtelecom@ctt.gov.mo.

