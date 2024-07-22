MACAU, July 22 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Tropical Storm Prapiroon

Update Time: 2024-07-22 11:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Low

The tropical cyclone Prapiroon over the northern part of the South China Sea has crossed Hainan Island and entered the Beibu Gulf. Since the circulation of Prapiroon is relatively small and is 500 km away from Macao and gradually moving away, the chances of issuing signal no. 3 is low. The signal no.1 will be maintained today. Under the influence of the outer rainband of Prapiroon, frequent showers with thunderstorms are expected today, with winds reaching wind force 6 with gusts occasionally. Meanwhile, tropical cyclone “Gaemi” will continue to develop over the sea east of the Philippines, and it is expected to move towards the Taiwan region.

Meanwhile, due to the astronomical tide in recent days, it is expected that there will still be slight flooding in the inner harbor area on Tuesday morning. The public is advised to stay tuned with the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.