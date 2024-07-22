Humanoid Robot Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2031

Humanoid Robot Market 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary factors driving the growth of the humanoid robot market are the enhanced use of humanoid robots for surveillance and security applications, including detection of unauthorized intrusion and terror activities, improved use of AI robots in dangerous areas, and research & space investigation. Allied Market Research, titled, “Humanoid Robot Market," The humanoid robot market was valued at $307.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $609.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The introduction of advanced features in humanoid robots is a key element that has boosted the growth of the Humanoid Robot Market. The increased usage of humanoid robots for security and surveillance applications, including the detection of terrorist activities, unauthorized intrusion, and enhanced use of AI robots in hazardous environments, are the primary forces driving the expansion of the humanoid robot market size. Other factors influencing the market for humanoid robots are the speedy development of sophisticated robots to enhance consumer contact and experience, as well as the growing demand for robots in retail applications. Additionally, the rising importance of personalized robots that help customers in their daily activities is boosting demand for humanoid robots throughout the forecast period. These are the primary factors expected to raise the humanoid robot market share during the forecast period.

The market for humanoid robots is significantly restricted by the high initial cost of robots and the substantial expenditures required for R&D activities. Additionally, the lack of high-level interfacing systems and unpredictable performance are estimated to challenge the manufacturers, which is expected to hinder the humanoid robot market growth.

Humanoid robots are used in commercial and retail environments to aid in customer service, display product features, and facilitate the speedy collection of consumer data such as phone numbers, email addresses, zip codes, and service reviews. The transformation of inefficient infrastructure brought about by government expenditures in R&D and the usage of humanoid robots in educational facilities to give instruction has the potential to create new market opportunities for the humanoid robot industry. The development of new humanoid robot technologies may also present a lucrative market expansion opportunity. NASA and other space agencies utilize sophisticated humanoid robots to study distant planets for a variety of reasons, such as taking close-up pictures of planets and determining whether they can support life. All these factors create an excellent opportunity for market growth.

The global humanoid robot market share is segmented based on component, application, motion type, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware and software. By application, it is classified into research & space exploration, education & entertainment, personal assistance & caregiving, hospitality, search & rescue, and others. By motion type, it is classified into biped and wheel drive. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the humanoid robot market analysis report include 𝑯𝒀𝑼𝑳𝑰𝑴 𝑹𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒕 𝑪𝒐., 𝑳𝒕𝒅, 𝑯𝑨𝑵𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑹𝑶𝑩𝑶𝑻𝑰𝑪𝑺 𝑳𝑻𝑫, 𝑬𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝑨𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝑳𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝑯𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒂, 𝑲𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑫𝑨 𝑹𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑺𝒐𝒇𝒕𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝑹𝒐𝒃𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒔, 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒃𝒐𝒕 𝑪𝒐, 𝑹𝑶𝑩𝑶𝑻𝑰𝑺, 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝑮𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒈𝒆, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑻𝒐𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global humanoid robot market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

• The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on healthcare spending, which has affected the adoption of humanoid robots in this industry.

• Since healthcare organizations faced budget cuts and financial challenges due to the pandemic, there was less investment in new technologies such as humanoid robots. Many healthcare organizations have had to prioritize spending on essential services, and the adoption of new technologies has taken a backseat.

• Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints, due to the pandemic, across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. have affected the global market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• Based on components, the hardware sub-segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2021 and the software sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the personal assistance and caregiving sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the education and entertainment sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

• Based on motion type, the wheel drive sub-segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2021 and the biped sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for a dominant market share in 2021 and is predicted to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

