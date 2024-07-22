Navigating Australia's 5-year Data and Digital Strategy with Personalised Tech Solutions for Aged Care Providers
Technology solutions must align with the Australian government's vision to empower every Australian through well-connected digital care systems.AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aged Care Data and Digital Strategy (1) unveiled by the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care aims to establish a digitally connected aged care system that enhances the sector’s digital capacity and empowers older individuals. This comprehensive plan envisions leveraging data and digital technologies to create better prospects for in-person interactions between older adults and aged care professionals. In response to the demographic shifts projected in the Intergenerational Report, this forward-thinking initiative holds the potential to seamlessly integrate digital health capabilities and effectively address the needs of an ageing population with efficiency and empathy.
A significant component of this transformation involves leveraging digital technology to streamline administrative tasks, improve workforce efficiency, and facilitate better data sharing across the sector. The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety (2, 3) identified critical gaps in digital literacy, fragmented data systems, and inconsistent data standards as barriers to high-quality care. Addressing these issues is pivotal for creating a connected, efficient, and effective aged care system.
This principles-led approach details the actions needed to achieve the vision. As the only technology platform with our claims reviewed independently by the University of Canberra, Humanetix also takes an evidence-based approach to developing technology that simplifies care. Below are the ways the Humanetix ACE platform can be used to help achieve this vision.
Person-Centric Care
A core idea in one of the guiding principles is ensuring initiatives will benefit older people directly. Humanetix ACE platform exemplifies this principle by prioritising the person over administrative processes. According to an independent qualitative study by the University of Canberra published in Wiley’s Journal of Clinical Nursing 4, Humanetix enables caregivers to focus on the person first. ACE, a globally patented care management platform, enhances compliance and revenue outcomes and offers point-of-care documentation and decision-support systems. These features significantly improve the quality of life for older Australians and their families, making it an invaluable tool in the aged care sector.
Trusted Data and Privacy
The strategy also emphasises the importance of trust, privacy, and security in digital health solutions. Humanetix aligns with this by being one of the only ISO-9001 and ISO-27001-qualified software platforms for aged care, ensuring optimal data security. By maintaining stringent safety measures, Humanetix provides a secure environment for managing sensitive client data, reinforcing trust and reliability in digital health solutions.
Integrated Information Sharing
A significant challenge identified is the need for seamless data sharing so people only need to tell their stories once. Humanetix addresses this with a unified workflow that integrates care recipients’ data, eliminating fragmented information and promoting comprehensive care delivery. Humanetix also stands as a founding member of Sparked. This Australian-first FHIR accelerator program drives the initiative to deliver a core set of FHIR standards with the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care, CSIRO, Australian Digital Health Agency, and HL7 Australia as critical stakeholders.
Diverse and Individualised Care
Acknowledging the diverse needs of older people, Humanetix has developed a platform that caters to various levels of care requirements. The Humanetix ACE platform is not just user-friendly but also highly adaptable. It has multiple roles designed to be intuitive for all clinicians, from support workers to care specialists. Humanetix’s scalable solutions adapt as clients’ needs evolve, reassuring that the platform will continue delivering personalised care as the aged care landscape changes. Additionally, the platform has native multilingual support to accommodate diverse language needs, ensuring that individuals can fully understand the care that they are receiving.
Promoting Technical Integration
The department calls for technical standards to foster integration across aged care systems. Humanetix supports this by having open APIs that can be integrated with any other modern system. Furthermore, as a foundational member of Sparked, we are committed to the open and transparent sharing of data and information across all systems.
Reducing Burden on Frontline Workers
Humanetix is committed to minimising the administrative burden on frontline workers, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care. The ACE Care Management Platform has been proven to enhance care delivery while saving time. By streamlining workflows and collecting valuable care data at the point of delivery, Humanetix helps aged care providers stay ahead of digital demands and improve care outcomes.
The platform is committed to lessening the administrative burden on frontline care workers, allowing them to focus on delivering exceptional care by automating tasks and supporting well-informed decision-making. The efficiency of the ACE Platform has been independently validated, demonstrating its capability to enhance the quality of care while saving time. By streamlining workflows and capturing valuable care data at the point of delivery, Humanetix helps aged care providers stay ahead of digital demands and improve care outcomes.
Technology solutions must align with the Australian government’s vision to empower every Australian to manage their health journey through well-connected digital care systems. By offering secure, integrated, and person-centric solutions, technology providers play a pivotal role in achieving the objectives outlined in the Digital Strategy. Their contribution is significant and a source of pride, as it ultimately leads to a sustainable and high-quality aged care system for the future.
References:
1 Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care. (2024). Aged Care Data and Digital Strategy: Driving better care and leading a sustainable and productive care and support economy. Retrieved from https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-07/aged-care-data-and-digital-strategy-2024-2029_0_0.pdf
2 Final Report – Care, Dignity and Respect, Volume 2′, Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, Feb. 26, 2021. Accessed 8 July 2024. [Online]. Retrieved from: https://agedcare.royalcommission.gov.au/sites/default/ files/2021-03/final-report-volume-2_0.pdf
3 ‘A Summary of the Final Report: Changing demographics’, Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, Feb. 26, 2021. Accessed 8 July 2024. [Online]. Retrieved from: https://agedcare.royalcommission.gov.au/sites/default/ files/2021-03/final-report-executive-summary.pdf
4 Bail, K., et al, (2022). ‘It enables the carers to see the person first’: Qualitative evaluation of point-of-care digital management system in residential aged care. Journal of Clinical Nursing. Retrieved from: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jocn.1 6285
