AtiFixia AI LLC Launches AISaaS Marketplace, Transforming Productivity for Businesses, Institutions and Individuals
The platform democratizes access to a suite of AI-driven productivity tools with a subscription-based model to meet a variety of business and personal needs
Atifixia AI is not just a collection of AI tools; it's a productivity, compliance, time and cost-saving partner or buddy for the digital age.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AtiFixia AI LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative online Ai software as a service (AISaaS) marketplace, designed to revolutionize productivity through cutting-edge AI automation. With a comprehensive suite of over 50 AI-powered tools and over 20 available for immediate use, AtiFixia AI offers businesses, non-profit organizations, local governments, educational institutions and individuals the ability to streamline tasks, save time, save costs and enhance efficiency like never before.
— Dr. David Noye
AtiFixia AI caters to a diverse range of needs, from small businesses seeking affordable AI solutions to students and professionals looking for advanced tools to aid in professional and compliance content creation and research. Key offerings include the AI Business Grant Proposal Generators for Researchers, Small Businesses, Non-Profit Organizations and Local Governments; AI Business Plan Generators for Small Businesses and Student Entrepreneurs; and AI Patent Generators for Inventors, Researchers, Scientists, Engineers, and Law Firms. These AI tools are designed to tackle repetitive, time-consuming, compliance and complex tasks, freeing users to focus on more strategic activities.
“Atifixia AI is not just a collection of AI tools; it's a productivity, compliance, time and cost-saving partner or buddy for the digital age,” said Dr. David Noye, Founder and Chief AI Product Architect of AtiFixia AI.
As an inventor, researcher, former professor and deep tech serial entrepreneur, Dr. Noye added, “The platform is initially targeted at making AI accessible and affordable, empowering users like him to achieve more with less effort in minutes in the business and institutional operational environment. And that the next set of AI tools which are under development are aimed at disrupting the educational delivery methods, significant cost savings for the manufacturing value chain, and novel AI material discovery tools in support of R&D for diverse applications and industries.”
With a user-friendly interface and flexible subscription models, AtiFixia AI is committed to removing barriers to AI adoption. Businesses can access customized solutions, while individuals can explore the platform's capabilities through a freemium model.
AtiFixia AI’s launch marks a significant step towards democratizing AI technology, making advanced tools available to a broader audience. For more information or to signup for a free trial, visit atifixia.com or reach out to atifixia.ai@gmail.com.
AtiFixia AI LLC
AtiFixia AI LLC
+1 470-424-5325
email us here