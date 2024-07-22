MACAU, July 21 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Prapiroon"

Update Time: 2024-07-22 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Low

The tropical cyclone Prapiroon over the northern part of the South China Sea has been intensifying and moving north-northwest in the past few hours. According to the latest track forecast, it will make landfall at the Hainan Island, between early times and morning on Monday(22nd). Since the circulation of Prapiroon is relatively small and is about to make landfall, as well as keeping 400 km away from Macao, the probability of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 becomes smaller. Unless Prapiroon takes an easterly path, the chances of issuing signal no. 3 is relatively low to medium. However, under the influence of the outer rainband of Prapiroon, frequent showers with thunderstorms are expected on the 22nd, with winds reaching wind force 6 with gusts occasionally. The SMG will consider issuing higher tropical cyclone warning signals, depending on the latest track and intensity changes, before Prapiroon makes landfall. Meanwhile, tropical cyclone “Gaemi” will continue to develop over the sea east of the Philippines, and it is expected to move towards the sea east of the Taiwan region.

Meanwhile, under the combined influence of the astronomical tide, flooding of 0.3 meters or below (based on the road level of Porto Interior) is forecasted to occur within the inner harbor area in the morning on Monday. The public is advised to stay tuned with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.