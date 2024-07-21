Submit Release
Governor Cooper Statement on President Joe Biden's Decision Not to Seek Re-election

NORTH CAROLINA, July 21 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election:

"President Biden has cemented his place among our nation’s finest Presidents. When our democracy faced danger, President Biden stood strong as the rarest type of leader who could help us forge ahead with a vision to repair our country’s soul.

He was able to pass transformative legislation that will benefit our economy, our families, and our country for generations to come. Just as impactful as the laws he passed, though, is his ability to listen to everyday people, relate to their struggles, and give them hope. I’m deeply grateful to call President Joe Biden my friend, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his service to our great nation."

