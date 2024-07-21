Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on President Joe Biden's Incredible Legacy and Service

Attorney General William Tong

07/21/2024

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on this afternoon’s announcement from President Joe Biden.

"I remember watching Senator Biden in an interview on 60 Minutes during the 1988 campaign. I was 15 years old. I remember being in awe of his strength, his confidence, and even his swagger – and that's when I started to think I want to be like Joe,” said Attorney General Tong. "Now more than 35 years later, I know that all of us could stand to be lot more like Joe – strong, confident, and dedicated to the peace, prosperity, and security of our fellow Americans. I am grateful for his leadership of our country, and as Attorney General, for his partnership in all that we have done together during his incredible Presidency. When I stood with him in the White House as he signed the law to protect Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from hate and discrimination, he demonstrated that he is a President for all of us. And that is who he will always be."

