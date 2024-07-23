Tamils for Biden Seeks Legal Action at ICJ Against Sri Lanka's Occupation of Tamil Homelands
Tamils urge Tamil Diaspora to explore and support this legal pathway. Together, Tamils can create a strong movement for justice and autonomy for our homeland.
The UN court's ruling on the Israeli occupation shows that Tamils can also challenge the Sinhalese occupation of their lands as illegal.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is important to note that the recent declaration by the UN's top court, deeming the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, demonstrates that Tamils can similarly prove through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the Sinhalese occupation of Tamil lands since Sri Lanka's independence from the British is illegal.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, plays a pivotal role in addressing legal disputes between states. It is noteworthy that the ICJ accepts cases exclusively from states, which are generally the 193 member states of the United Nations. These states can file two types of cases with the ICJ: contentious cases and advisory proceedings.
"The ICJ has previously declared that the occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, underscoring the Court's commitment to upholding international law and justice. Drawing from this precedent, we, the Tamils, urge the necessity of leveraging similar legal frameworks to address the occupation and oppression of our homeland, the North-East of Ceylon.
Currently, only the UK and Canada have leaders who support the Tamil quest for justice. During their campaigns and now in power, they have acknowledged the Tamil genocide. It's primarily up to the Tamil diaspora in Canada and the UK to take this case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Only member states like Canada and the UK can bring such cases to the ICJ, similar to how South Africa approached Israel. For instance, Jordan, Egypt, and Tunisia asked the ICJ to address the illegal occupation of Palestinian land.
To this end, we propose that the Tamil diaspora should initiate efforts to engage the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, or both, to file a case at the ICJ. The goal is to obtain a legal declaration that the occupation and oppression of the Tamil homeland in Sri Lanka are illegal. This legal recognition is a critical step towards restoring the sovereignty and rights of the Tamil people.
Tamils for Biden believe this effort will succeed because it stands on the foundation of justice and international law. Additionally, working on this case may reveal new ways and methods to reach our larger objectives.
Tamils for Biden urges the global Tamil community to explore and support this legal pathway. Together, we can create a strong movement for justice and autonomy for our homeland.
Tamils globally believe that Canada and the UK are pivotal in influencing the UN, US, EU, and India to adopt a sympathetic stance towards Tamils."
Canada hosts a significant Tamil community, particularly in Toronto, which has successfully engaged Canadian politicians on issues affecting Tamils in Sri Lanka. Canadian politicians have consistently condemned human rights violations in Sri Lanka, and the Canadian Parliament has passed motions recognizing the Tamil Genocide and demanding accountability. Additionally, Canada has supported international efforts to investigate war crimes and human rights abuses in Sri Lanka.
Similarly, the UK, with its notable Tamil diaspora, has seen increased political advocacy for Tamil issues. UK politicians have frequently raised concerns about the treatment of Tamils in Sri Lanka in parliamentary debates and have urged international action to ensure justice and reconciliation.
The political actions and advocacy of these countries are driven by both domestic influences and a steadfast commitment to human rights and international justice.
UN top court says Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjerjzxlpvdo
