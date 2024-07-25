Exciting New Collaboration Go Together Inc and Parents in Motion Unite to Transform Safe Student Transportation in Ohio
Parents in Motion and Go Together are collaborating to enhance student transportation's safety and reliability across Ohio,.
Through this collaboration, we are stronger and more effective. Our shared missions are our guiding star.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between Parents in Motion and Go Together, Inc. This partnership aims to revolutionize how we serve our communities, ensure the safety of our children, and provide more than just a ride in the great state of Ohio.
— Charisma Curry, President Parents in Motion
Parents in Motion has always been a reliable resource for parents, but recent challenges have made it difficult to meet the growing demands of our communities.
After pausing operations to seek innovative solutions, Parents in Motion found a perfect partner in Go Together, Inc. "We immediately saw the synergy and opportunities to serve families, districts, and schools in Ohio and ease the impact of the national school bus driver shortage," said Kimberly Moore, CEO of Go Together, Inc.
Go Together, Inc. is a leader in innovative K-12 transportation solutions, offering districts and schools a reliable way to get students safely to and from school. Our web and mobile app platform takes a modern approach to carpooling, enabling parents to arrange for their kids to walk, bike, or take public transit together.
Recognizing the challenges faced by Parents in Motion, particularly in Cleveland and throughout Ohio, Go Together saw an opportunity to collaborate in a way that mutually benefits both organizations. This collaboration will not only expand access to innovative education options for students and provide new mobility options like carpooling but also significantly reduce the stress parents face in figuring out transportation, offering a sense of relief and reassurance.
Through this strategic collaboration, Parents in Motion will continue to uphold its mission of ensuring the well-being of our youth by focusing on its core strengths. At the same time, Go Together leverages its expertise, team, and technology platform to address the logistical challenges faced by the parents and caregivers we serve.
We are excited about the mutual benefits this collaboration will bring to both Parents in Motion and Go Together. By combining our efforts and resources, we create a safer, more connected community where every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.
For Schools and Districts in Ohio:
This is the perfect time to establish a partnership in preparation for the 2024-25 school year. Districts in Ohio are facing the national school bus driver crisis, leading to reduced routes and eliminating bus transportation for all students, especially those attending private and public charter schools. Partnering with Go Together can serve as a district's go-to solution for bus route changes, significantly reducing per-pupil costs and adding more transportation options for families impacted. This partnership empowers schools and districts, giving them more control and confidence in managing their transportation challenges.
For Parents and Caregivers:
To existing members and families interested in Parents in Motion, transportation is a necessity for you and other families within your school or district network. Please share this announcement with the Superintendent or Head of School.
We look forward to embarking on this journey together and impacting the lives of those we serve. Thank you, Parents in Motion families, for your unwavering support as we strive toward excellence in service and commitment to our shared mission. Your participation in this partnership makes us feel united and part of a larger cause.
