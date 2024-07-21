Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Commends President Joe Biden on Decision to Step Aside as Democratic Candidate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Following President Joe Biden’s announcement to terminate his reelection campaign, Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), commended him for his lifelong commitment to public service.
Palomarez states: "I thank President Joe Biden for over 50 years of service to his constituents and to the American people. From Delaware’s New Castle County Council to the United States Senate, from the Vice Presidency to the White House, President Biden has dedicated his life to making the American Dream achievable for small business owners, the working-class, and everyday Americans.
Palomarez continued by saying, “President Biden and I have not always seen eye-to-eye but, having worked with the President, I can attest to his willingness to listen, his leadership and his accomplishments. The CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act provided critical investments for our nation’s manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, broadband connectivity, and clean energy grid that are essential for our nation’s economic competitiveness and continued wellbeing. When Congress failed to pass a border security bill, it was the President who took executive action to help secure our southern border, address asylum backlogs, provide legal status to the undocumented spouses and children of American citizens, and allow degree-holding Dreamers to contribute to our country. ”
“I understand that the decision to drop out of the race was arduous for the President. I voted for him in 2020. Nonetheless, I applaud him for listening to the concerns of his colleagues and voters alike. This willingness to prioritize the country over personal ambition will be a defining aspect of his legacy and one that will be forever championed. Joe Biden will forever be remembered as an iconic American and global leader.”
Palomarez ends by saying, “I recognize that the President has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination for president. I wish her the best of luck in her campaign. Democracy is a competition of ideas, policies, and values. In this pivotal moment, I urge all candidates, from both parties, to listen to the concerns of the American people and the small business community. Small businesses are the largest contributors to American economic prosperity, and it is essential that all candidates explain how their policies will promote entrepreneurship, competitions and innovation in our American small business community.”
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
