Comer Joins Fox News Sunday to Discuss Secret Service’s Failure to Thwart Assassination Attempt of President Trump

WASHINGTON—House Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today joined Fox News Sunday to discuss the committee’s investigation of the U.S. Secret Service’s historic security failures at President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and to preview tomorrow’s hearing with Director Cheatle.

Below are excerpts from the interview. Watch the full interview here.

“The American people have lots of questions and they deserve answers. And this hearing tomorrow will serve as the beginning of that process to get answers for the American people as to what went wrong with an agency that has a no-fail mission,” said Chairman Comer. “Days after the assassination attempt a spokesperson for the Secret Service denied the reports that the Trump campaign requested more resources, but it was confirmed the Trump campaign did ask for more resources.”

“We have a lot of questions as to how the Secret Service is managing its money. When you look back to the history of the House Oversight Committee dating back to when Jason Chaffetz was chairman of the committee, there have been a lot of investigations of the Secret Service and reports issued that they lacked proper training, they did not efficiently spend their funds. So our question for Director Cheatle is: are you competent to run the Secret Service? We want to know who is at fault for what happened. Every American can tell that there should never have been allowed anyone on that roof … That’s unacceptable. Not only do we need answers, but people need to be held accountable. And that’s what the Director is going to have to answer tomorrow,” Chairman Comer concluded.