CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Medford, OR and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home,
After being able to perform this procedure on my own pet at home with my family it was clearly evident that I needed to offer this service in my community,”MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Medford, OR. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr Josh Williams grew up in Georgia and attended The University of Georgia for his Undergraduate and Masters degree. He attended veterinary school at Ross University and started his career as a small animal veterinarian shortly after in Columbus, Ohio and after about 2 years made the move to Medford. He currently offers veterinary relief services to clinics in the Rogue Valley in addition to performing in-home euthanasias through CodaPet.
— Dr Josh Williams
“I hope that every family in the Medford area becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids process saying goodbye to their first dog.”
Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
"After being able to perform this procedure on my own pet at home with my family it was clearly evident that I needed to offer this service in my community as this was not something that was readily available to the public in my area,” says Dr. Josh Williams. “I decided to partner with CodaPet because they seemed to truly care about the pets and pet parents and wanted to help veterinarians offer the service in their area in an easy and effective way that is obtainable with still being able to have scheduling freedom and retain the ability to continue to practice veterinary medicine at other capacities as well.”
Dr. Wiliams services Medford and surrounding cities including Central Point, Phoenix, White City, Talent, Eagle Point, Gold Hill, Ashland, Shady Cove, Jacksonville, Rogue River, and Grants Pass
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
3. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Medford, OR. Aftercare begins at $250 for communal cremation but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
