U.S. Chamber on the Passing of Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the passing of U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18):
“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who tirelessly served her Texas constituents for decades in Congress. We mourn the loss of this dedicated public servant and offer our condolences to her family, loved ones, and staff during this difficult time.”
