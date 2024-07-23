Circular In-finity's SUIT λ: Setting Records in Industrial Emission Reductions Ahead of Paris
Revolutionary AI Tool Set to Transform Industrial Emission Reduction Strategies
Paris, 100 years hence, records anew, Warmth rose, goals met, dreams pursue.”SAITAMA, SAITAMA, JAPAN, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circular In-finity, a non-profit organization focused on empowering vulnerable communities, announces the launch of SUIT λ (Sustainable Industry for Training Lambda). This AI tool, based on ChatGPT, delivers industry-specific strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. With significant global events in Paris on the horizon, Circular In-finity aims to set new records in industrial sustainability.
SUITλ uses advanced AI technology to analyze specific industry data and propose tailored strategies for reducing GHG emissions. It supports industries such as automotive, IT, and agriculture, providing detailed recommendations and actionable insights through ChatGPT.
[Key Features]:
・Purpose: To train industries on sustainable practices and GHG emission reduction methods, acknowledging that the outputs may vary.
・Function: Provides industry-specific GHG reduction measures.
・Target Audience: Companies, industry associations, and government agencies aiming to explore and implement sustainable practices.
・Method: Identifies key value chain steps, evaluates emissions, and suggests strategies, with results in CSV format.
・Accessibility: No installation or specialized knowledge required, available as a ChatGPT function.
