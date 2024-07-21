MACAU, July 21 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2024-07-21 12:45

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Night time on 21st Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Low

The tropical depression over the northern part of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical storm and named “Prapiroon”, it was moving westward in past few hours. According to the latest track forecast, it will remain over 400 km away from Macao. It is expected to move northwest, towards the vicinity of Hainan Island. The SMG will consider to issue higher tropical cyclone warning signals, depending on the latest track and intensity changes. Meanwhile, tropical storm “Gaemi” will continue to develop over the sea east of the Philippines, and it is expected to move towards the sea east of the Taiwan region.

Due to the influence of the outer rainband of the tropical storm, showers and thunderstorm will become more frequent today.

Meanwhile, under the combined influence of the astronomical tide, flooding of 0.3 meters or below (based on the road level of Porto Interior) is forecasted to occur within the inner harbor area in the morning on Monday. The public is advised to stay tuned with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions against strong winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.